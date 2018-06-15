The child is currently recovering from the potentially deadly disease, according to a statement from the Central District Health Department in Boise, Idaho. It is the first human case of plague in Idaho in 26 years.

"It appears this case was bubonic plague ... the child had a high fever that prompted his parents to take him to a health care provider where he was treated and tested," Christine Pearson, a spokesperson for the Central District Health Department, told BuzzFeed News in an email.

It is unclear whether the child, who has not been publicly identified, contracted the disease in Idaho or on a recent trip to Oregon. In both states, plague has historically been found among rodent populations, such as ground squirrels and mice, but it rarely infects people. There have only been two human cases in Idaho and eight cases in Oregon since 1990.

Plague was identified among ground squirrels in Idaho in 2015 and 2016. However, this year there have been no indicators of plague among squirrel populations, such as unusual behavior or die-offs, according to the report.