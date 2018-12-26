Over 3,000 Patients May Have Been Exposed To Hepatitis, HIV At A Surgery Center In New Jersey

An outpatient surgery center in New Jersey has alerted thousands of patients that they may have been exposed to blood-borne pathogens due to unsanitary conditions at the facility.

Following an investigation of the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook, the New Jersey Department of Health revealed "lapses in infection control in sterilization/cleaning instruments and the injection of medications." The facility has warned approximately 3,700 patients about possible exposure to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV, according to a letter sent to affected patients, obtained by BuzzFeed News (a copy of which was first published by NBC).

There have not been any reports of infection traced back to the investigation, but the facility and the New Jersey Department of Health are urging all affected patients, who were treated between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 this year, to get their blood tested as soon as possible.

“Although the risk of infection is low, out of an abundance of caution, HealthPlus and the New Jersey Department of Health recommend patients get blood tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV,” according to Dawn Thomas, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Health.

HealthPlus said that it would be paying for the affected patients to be tested.

"All of us at HealthPlus understand this may be upsetting. We want to assure you that we will assist you during this process, including paying for all medical costs associated with testing," the letter said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to HealthPlus Surgery Center for comment.