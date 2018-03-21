This Cool Baby Greeted The World With A Big Smile And Open Arms

"It was really a difficult pregnancy in general and I had a lot of complications like gestational diabetes and hypertension, so it was very high risk from early on," Taylor told BuzzFeed News. During her 37-week checkup, Taylor received some unexpected news — her blood pressure was high and she would need to be induced a week early.

"I wasn't ready at all; we hadn't even put the car seat in or finished packing ... so I was panicked," Taylor said. On Monday, March 5, Taylor arrived at the hospital to be induced, and fortunately her blood pressure went down. There, she was given small and gradual doses of Pitocin, a synthetic hormone used to cause or strengthen contractions to induce childbirth.

"We were able to wait it out and try to have a natural birth, but we wanted to be slow because a more aggressive induction could've stressed the baby out or caused a uterine rupture, because I had gotten a C-section before," Taylor said.

Taylor wasn't dilated, so doctors used a Foley catheter balloon to help her cervix open up. But by Thursday, four days after arriving at the hospital, she was only dilated 4 centimeters and baby Sullivan was not coming down even after Taylor's water had broken.

"At that point, we knew a natural birth wasn't going to happen and we were worried something was wrong," Taylor said. So she was scheduled for an emergency C-section. Luckily, her photographer, Laura Shockley, made it in time to join her in the OR on Thursday night.