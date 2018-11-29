This Man’s “Beer Belly” Turned Out To Be A 77-Pound Tumor

Hector Hernandez learned that his “beer belly” was actually a massive tumor caused by a rare form of cancer in his abdomen.

Courtesy of Hector Hernandez

A 47-year-old man from California is on the mend after having surgery in July to remove a 77-pound tumor from his abdomen that he initially thought was just weight gain. Hector Hernandez of Downey, California, was often teased by friends for his “beer belly,” even though he didn’t drink beer. “I just thought I was fat,” Hernandez told the Washington Post. Exercise didn’t seem to affect his stomach — which became hard to the touch — but his arms were getting thinner. After his family convinced him to see a doctor, Hernandez learned that his so-called beer belly was not a result of weight gain but actually a giant cancerous tumor, according to a statement from the University of Southern California. The diagnosis? Retroperitoneal liposarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer that begins in fat cells located toward the back of the abdomen, Hernandez’s surgeon, Dr. William Tseng, told BuzzFeed News. Tseng, who is a surgical oncologist at Keck Medicine of USC, explained that liposarcomas can develop in any part of the body, but they often occur in the abdomen or limbs. The exact cause is unknown.

Karyn D Ochoa / Via gofundme.com

Tseng specializes in treating sarcomas, so he typically removes abdominal tumors in the 20 to 30 pound range every few weeks — but other doctors may only see this rare cancer once in their lifetime, he said. However, Hernandez’s 77-pound liposarcoma was definitely the “biggest he’s ever taken care of.” How did it get so big? This rare cancer sometimes isn’t that easy to notice, especially in the early stages. “We never really know exactly how long these tumors develop for but we think that they do grow slowly, over years,” Tseng said. Because the tumor starts in the back of the abdomen, it gradually displaces other organs as it grows, and the patient’s body basically “adapts” to it, he explained. So from the outside, the abdomen may just appear bloated or larger than usual — by contrast, a liposarcoma on an arm may look like a more obvious lump. “That’s one reason it can get to such a huge size. ... [Another] is that patients often don’t have any pain with these tumors,” Tseng said. The other symptoms, like fullness or constipation, could be easily mistaken for another gastrointestinal problem. “A person who has this probably wouldn't think, ‘oh, I have something terribly wrong going on inside me,’” Tseng said. Once a person is diagnosed with a liposarcoma, the most common treatment is surgery, Tseng said. Sometimes, radiation is also used to destroy cancer cells. After a 6-hour operation, during which Tseng had to carefully navigate around important organs and major blood vessels in the abdomen, Hernandez’s tumor was successfully removed, in one giant piece. The cancer hadn’t spread to other organs, but Tseng said he did have to remove one of Hernandez’s kidneys that he could not separate from the tumor.

Karyn D Ochoa / Via gofundme.com