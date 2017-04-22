21 Bad Penis Habits You Should Ditch ASAP

Since the penis is an external organ, it doesn't have the same magical ~self-cleaning~ mechanisms that the vagina has to keep bacteria and other stuff out. Plus, the penis and surrounding area can get pretty warm and sweaty, which makes it easy for bacteria and fungus to grow.

"If you don't shower or clean the penis enough, especially if you're sweating a lot, you can end up with a rash and irritation, or fungal infections like jock itch," says Fisch. Not to mention, the buildup of bacteria down there can also cause an unpleasant odor, Fisch says, and smelling bad is never fun.

"A lot of men don't realize that they can also get yeast infections, which look like red patches on the penis," says Morgentaler. "Our bodies are naturally covered in fungus [Candida albicans], which can grow out of control if the area is too moist."

According to the experts, you should be washing your penis with soap and water at least once a day (depending on how dirty and sweaty you get). You should also be washing your penis after you have sex, because fluids from your partner might allow more bacteria to grow. Here's more info about cleaning your penis.