A Baby Died From Whooping Cough In California And Experts Are Encouraging Vaccination

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease that's preventable with a vaccine. Health officials are urging more people to get the shot following the infant's death.

On Tuesday, officials in San Bernardino County, California confirmed the death of an infant from whooping cough, the first in the state since 2016.

The baby was under six months of age, and California health officials are urging more people, particularly pregnant women, to get the vaccine that prevents the infection.

Babies as young as two months of age can get the vaccine, and vaccinating other children and adults can help protect newborns who are too young to get the shot.

"This infant's death is a tragedy for the family and our community. My sincerest condolences are extended to the family at this difficult time," San Bernardino Health Officer Dr. Maxwell Ohikhuare, wrote in a news release published on Tuesday. Officials did not provide any additional details about the infant.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly contagious disease that affects the respiratory system. It is caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis, which attach to cilia lining the upper respiratory tract and release toxins that can damage the cilia and cause the airway to swell, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The disease is spread from person to person, often from close contact or inhaling tiny droplets in the air produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Early symptoms include a runny nose, cough, fever, and fatigue that can last for one to two weeks — but these vary by age, and may be milder in teens and adults. If the infection worsens, this can lead to difficulty breathing and to the trademark cough that's accompanied by a high-pitched "whooping" sound. Children may have coughing spells (that can cause vomiting or exhaustion) for up to eight weeks. In rare cases, pertussis is fatal.

The disease is most dangerous in babies, who usually contract pertussis from parents, siblings, or caregivers. But whooping cough can also cause serious illness in other children, adults, and the elderly. It is treated with antibiotics but it can be prevented by immunization — specifically, the DTap and TDap (booster) vaccines.