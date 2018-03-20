It started with a cold, then progressed to severe headaches and other symptoms that prompted several trips to the emergency room.

The cold symptoms did go away, for the most part, with the exception of some sniffling. But then the headaches began.

Marquel first showed signs of a cold in mid-February. "He came down with a typical cold, he had a stuffy nose and sore throat, so his mom took him to urgent care, but they said it was a virus that would go away on its own and sent him home without medication," his aunt, Nicole Alexander, told BuzzFeed News.

Marquel felt a little better, Alexander said, and stayed with his aunt for the weekend while continuing the over-the-counter pain meds. "Nobody was thinking it was anything other than what they told us it was [a migraine]," Alexander said.

"He felt so bad that he wasn't eating or drinking well, so they gave him fluids thinking that could help the headaches, and the migraine cocktail with Benadryl to help him sleep," Alexander said.

While the over-the-counter pain meds would help Marquel's symptoms for a few hours, the piercing headaches still kept coming back. So a week later, Marquel was back in the ER. This time, Alexander said doctors gave Marquel a "migraine cocktail," which consisted of an antihistamine (Benadryl) and more painkilling medications (Tylenol, Advil).

The first time, doctors diagnosed him with a migraine and gave him over-the-counter pain meds. "They said it could be migraines or stress headaches so we should just watch it and continue [with] the Tylenol and Motrin," Alexander said.

"The blood clot behind his eye was causing the swelling, and there was pus in between his skull and his brain. ... We later learned that he had already had strokes, which was why his face was drooping," Alexander said. Marquel was given intravenous antibiotics and taken by ambulance to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

When Marquel arrived at the hospital, doctors did an MRI that revealed that a bacterial sinus infection had spread, causing blood clots that triggered strokes.

Then Marquel woke up with a swollen eye and had trouble moving one side of his face. He was rushed to the ER, where doctors found a sinus infection had spread to his brain.

Marquel was remembered by his family and community as incredibly kind, bright, and helpful. "He was a straight-A student, played football and played the trumpet. ... His goal every day was to make people smile and everyone loved him," Alexander said.

"They continued a regimen of antibiotics and blood thinners to dissolve the blood clots, but they didn't dissolve quickly enough. ... Between the infection and blood clots there was so much swelling and pressure in the brain that it cut off oxygen and caused the brain to die," Alexander said. Marquel Brumley was pronounced dead on Sunday, March 11.

"A neurosurgeon went in and removed the infection and pus from around the brain and skull and an ENT came and removed whatever infection he could from the sinus cavity," Alexander said. (An ENT is an ear, nose, and throat doctor.) Although doctors were able to remove much of the infection, the blood clots had already put too much pressure on his brain.

Once he arrived at the hospital in Ann Arbor, doctors decided they needed to perform surgery to control the infection.

Doctors performed surgery to control the infection, but the blood clots and increased pressure had cut off oxygen to his brain. He died a few days later.

Most sinus infections are caused by a virus and clear up on their own without treatment. Sinus infections caused by bacteria are not uncommon, but they can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages.

"The biggest problem with diagnosing sinus infections (sinusitis) is that they don't always have very distinctive symptoms, and it can be hard to tell if you're dealing with a bacterial infection or a viral infection," Dr. Richard Lebowitz, professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at NYU Langone Health (who did not treat Marquel), told BuzzFeed News.

Viral and bacterial sinus infections often begin with the same symptoms: congestion, sinus drainage, pressure, pain, and low-grade fever. Although symptoms like green mucus or bad breath are sometimes thought to be signs of bacteria, that isn't always true. "A viral infection from a cold is still an infection so your mucus will probably be green or yellow instead of clear," Lebowitz said. If the infection is viral, antibiotics won't help — you just need rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain meds when needed.

The most telling sign of a bacterial infection is the timeframe. "The cold will run its course, so a week to 10 days, and then you'll have persistent symptoms or localized pain in the sinuses or cheeks," Lebowitz said. So if your symptoms do not improve or go away after about a week, seek medical care.

Doctors often diagnose sinusitis by looking at the progression of the symptoms and patient history. "The only way to really confirm a bacterial sinus infection is in an ENT office, where we put an endoscope in the nose and we can see where the sinus is draining into the nose," Lebowitz said.