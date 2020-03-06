People On Nextdoor Are Freaking Out About The Coronavirus

People on the local social media site are spreading falsehoods linking the virus to homelessness, eating meat, and tea tree oil.

According to some people on Nextdoor, the coronavirus has spread because people aren’t vegan, people are homeless, they aren't taking the proper homemade supplements, and they aren’t sanitizing their hands with tea tree oil. “Good afternoon Neighbors, I’m not the kind of person who wants to live in fear,” one person in Alabama wrote. “With that being said, thoughts on the manmade bioweapon Corona Virus? Should we be stocking up like people did for the Y2K?” Nextdoor, which has over 27 million users and 230,000 defined neighborhoods around the world, is known for bringing the best and worst of local communities onto the internet. At its best, it’s a place to share useful information and meet your neighbors. At its worst, it’s a harbor for racism, scams, and petty drama. And as the coronavirus epidemic grows in the United States, the lack of reliable information has created the perfect environment for false or misleading information to spread on social media, especially Nextdoor.

Bad sign for the COVID-19 pandemic that my nextdoor feed has overpriced N95 masks and (useless for coronavirus) surgical masks for purchase Twitter

Oh NextDoor... #CoronaVirus bringing out the network marketers and their "supplements" Twitter

“We are committed to doing everything we can to help our members stay safe and have access to real-time trusted information from local health officials,” a Nextdoor spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “To date, we have: published and shared information in our newsfeed from official health authorities (CDC, WHO), worked with our Public Agency partners to deliver official updates as it relates to their community, and published guidelines on how to report misinformation on our platform.” The spokesperson also urged users to only share verified information, and to report all instances of misinformation.

"It really is standard Nextdoor, how Nextdoor reacts to anything."

There are currently more than 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, around the world, and 14 people in the US have died. But there’s currently no reliable figure about the current number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, since there’s been confusion, inconsistencies, and mismanagement of the testing requirements for the coronavirus. Jenn Takahashi, who runs the popular Twitter and Instagram accounts Best of Nextdoor, said that while she tries to keep the content on Best of Nextdoor lighthearted, she’s seen several concerning posts about the coronavirus. “Someone is saying to buy tea tree oil if you can’t buy Purell,” Takahashi said. “I don’t know if they’re joking or not, but someone started a doomsday prepper group.”

Takahashi said that the reaction to the coronavirus on Nextdoor — which includes a mix of earnest advice, conspiracy theories, and skepticism — is about what she expected.

“I feel like Nextdoor is like any social network,” she said. “Nothing really surprises me anymore. Some people freaking out, some people think it’s a conspiracy. It really is standard Nextdoor, how Nextdoor reacts to anything.”

