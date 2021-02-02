After 27 Years, Jeff Bezos Will Step Down As CEO Of Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos poses with children during the unveiling of the lunar landing rocket from his space company Blue Origin in Washington in 2019.

Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO, the online internet retailing giant he founded 27 years ago, and will become executive chair, focused on “new products and early initiatives,” he announced on Tuesday.

Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will take over as Amazon CEO.

“As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions,” Bezos wrote in a blog post, referring to his charitable efforts, his space exploration company, and the newspaper he owns. “I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have.”

Jassy has been at Amazon since 1997, and has served as CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) since 2016. In September, the Washington Post described him as “an executive made in Bezos’s image.”

AWS is one of the biggest providers of internet infrastructure around the world and Amazon’s most profitable service. AWS was responsible for $12.7 billion in revenue for the last quarter of 2020, according to an earnings report from the company on Tuesday.

It had long been rumored that Bezos had been looking to step down from his day-to-day role at Amazon. Having founded the company in 1994 to sell books online, the former hedge fund vice president transformed the company he originally wanted to name Relentless.com into the “everything store” and the world’s dominant web retailer.

Bezos has overseen Amazon’s growth from a fledgling merchant of books on the internet to one of the biggest companies in the world. The company now reaches into seemingly every possible sector. It acquired movie database site IMDB, home surveillance company Ring, supermarket chain Whole Foods, streaming platform Twitch, and dozens of other companies. Amazon has also used its wealth to launch a number of initiatives of its own, including the e-book product Kindle and its own movie studio.

Today, Amazon is not only an online retailer, but also a third-party marketplace, an entertainment production and distribution firm, and a cloud services provider worth a collective $1.7 billion in market capitalization. Bezos is the world’s richest person, with a Forbes estimated net worth of more than $196 billion.

In recent years, Bezos’s focus started to slowly shift away from the daily happenings at the internet giant. He went through a makeover, became more involved in Hollywood, and divorced his wife of 26 years, MacKenzie Scott.

Bezos also went about modernizing the Washington Post, the 142-year-old broadsheet he bought in 2013 for $250 million, and energizing Blue Origin, the rocket company he founded in 2000.

While Amazon has attracted plaudits from investors, activists and civil libertarians have raised worries about the way it enables surveillance and policing in the United States.



AWS doesn’t just provide cloud computing services — it also provides machine learning tools such as facial recognition. Critics have faulted Amazon's facial recognition software, Amazon Rekognition for disproportionately mismatching women and people of color. In 2018, the ACLU found that Rekognition falsely matched 28 members of Congress to members of a mugshot database.

In June 2020, Amazon announced that it was suspending law enforcement use of Rekognition for one year, following weeks of protests against police brutality in response to police killings of unarmed Black people, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

In the past, Jassy has defended Amazon’s development of facial recognition. When questioned by PBS's Frontline about the technology’s potential for abuse, Jassy said, “I would say simply because the technology could be abused in some way doesn’t mean that you should ban it or condemn it or not use it.”

AWS is also one of the major providers of cloud computing services for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. When questioned on this, Jassy told Frontline, “It is unbelievably important for the safety of the country and the safety of the world for the US government to be able to have access to the most modern, sophisticated technology, of which the cloud is, and we believe AWS has the most capability in the cloud.”

Jassy has also defended Amazon against accusations that the company exercises monopoly-like influence, calling it “folklore,” according to CNBC.

