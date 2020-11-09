VR Furries Are Now Running Around The Four Seasons Total Landscaping
The Philadelphia site of Rudy Giuliani’s speech is being put to another use.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia business smack dab between a crematorium and a sex shop, is in many ways, the heart and soul of America.
It also happens to be the place where former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and other supporters of President Donald Trump's failed reelection campaign addressed the press after media outlets called the race for his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
Now, it exists in VR — complete with weathered detailing and a last-minute Trump 2020 podium. And rejoicing furries.
Coopertom, a fursuiter and popular YouTuber, posted a video on Twitter on Monday morning of furries circling the scene in joy on the massively multiplayer virtual reality platform VRChat.
According to a tweet, virtual versions of a neighboring crematorium and sex shop “in the works.”
-
Caroline Haskins is a technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Caroline Haskins at Caroline.haskins@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.