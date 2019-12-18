Democratic Senators Are Demanding An Investigation Into The Use Of Facial Recognition In Public Housing

Eight lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson today demanding information about the deployment of facial recognition technology in federally assisted housing. Signed by Sens. Ron Wyden, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker, among others, the letter expresses concern that facial recognition might be used to enable “invasive, unnecessary and harmful government surveillance” of people who live in public housing.



The federal government does not currently regulate the use of facial recognition at all. HUD, similarly, has no regulations on the use of facial recognition in public housing.

“Those who cannot afford more do not deserve less in basic privacy and protections,” the letter reads. “They should not have to compromise their civil rights and liberties nor accept the condition of indiscriminate, sweeping government surveillance to find an affordable place to live.”

The letter asks how many public housing properties have used facial recognition in the last five years and whether any federal money has gone toward the purchase of facial recognition technology. It also asks whether the HUD has any policies to regulate the use of facial recognition in public housing and whether the department has conducted any research on the technology or its use in public housing. Finally, it notes growing scientific evidence that facial recognition has high rates of inaccuracy and mismatching, especially for women, people of color, and gender-nonconforming individuals.

“These false and biased judgments can exacerbate the vulnerabilities that marginalized groups already face in life, such as the overcriminalization of people of color and transgender individuals,” the letter says. “Potential sharing of this data, particularly with law enforcement, further heightens concerns about the risk this technology poses to vulnerable communities.”

The lawmakers who signed the letter — who also include Sens. Sherrod Brown and Ed Markey, as well as Reps. Yvette Clarke, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — demand a response from HUD by Jan. 24, 2020.

Tranae Moran — a community advocate for the Atlantic Towers Tenants Association in New York City, who has successfully organized against the use of facial recognition in residential buildings — told BuzzFeed News that she’s glad lawmakers are investigating the use of facial recognition in public housing but believes this should have happened a long time ago.

“I feel like they're behind,” Moran said. “People have already been affected by facial recognition and biometric software. This should’ve been something that happened maybe five or six years ago before people were being affected by it.”

The lawmakers’ letter cited a New York Times report about the use of facial recognition technology in Detroit's public housing, as well as efforts to install facial recognition technology in rent-stabilized and low-income housing in New York City. It also referred to reports from Georgetown University and the American Civil Liberties Union, which have shown that facial recognition technology often mismatches individuals.

Moran said her concern is that facial recognition is already being used in public housing, and vulnerable populations are being used as “test subjects.”

“They’re deploying it in the Bronx, in the low-income buildings... In Knickerbocker Village, they’ve actually had facial recognition and have had it since 2014,” she said. “So the trend is it’s being deployed on communities of color and low-income communities. And we are being used to test these systems, and I am totally against that in every way, shape, and form.”