The Police Killing Of Daunte Wright Sparked A Third Night Of Protests: "It Could’ve Been Me"

John Minchillo / AP Demonstrators take cover from crowd-dispersal munitions from police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota — A third night of protests erupted in Minnesota Tuesday after the Brooklyn Center cop who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop resigned, as did the police chief. After calling the gathering "unlawful" and giving orders to disperse, hundreds of demonstrators stood their ground at the Brooklyn Center police precinct, which was surrounded with National Guard members and fencing. Not long afterward, clashes ensued, echoing prior nights in which authorities used tear gas and other projectiles to disperse crowds. Dozens of people have also been arrested during the demonstrations, many of them peaceful.

Caroline Haskins / BuzzFeed News, Caroline Haskins

Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered for a second day of vigils to honor Wright, who was killed Sunday when, police say, a 26-year veteran of the department accidentally shot him with her gun instead her Taser during a traffic stop. “It could’ve been me, it could’ve been my little brother over here, it could’ve been one of my friends,” 16-year-old Brooklyn Center resident Blejay Gboweay said. “We’re out here marching with everybody else, bringing unity, and trying to be involved.”

The scene at #BrooklynCenterMN as told in 2 panos: Twitter: @caro1inehaskins

Brooklyn Center resident Princess Marie Quia, 15, said “knowing that someone died right on your street is hard to live with.” “They took another Black life for what reason?” she said prior the curfew. “How are we supposed to live and grow up in this place knowing that next time that might be me on the floor?” The officer who killed Wright, Kim Potter, and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon submitted their resignations on Tuesday, but tensions remained high as night fell and the curfew expired.

Things are getting tense outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. A few people claim to have gotten maced. Twitter: @caro1inehaskins