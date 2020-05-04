Apple And Google Have Released Their Paint-By-Numbers Recommendations For Contact Tracing Apps

BuzzFeed News has reporters across five continents bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Apple and Google are giving governments and public health authorities some guidance for designing the appearance of contact tracing apps — or apps that tell people they may have been exposed to COVID-19 — according to a joint announcement made today.

Apple and Google have said they will only provide the technical foundations that public health authorities can use to build contact tracing apps. The companies still won’t be building the apps themselves. But today, the companies say that authorities have asked for help with the interface and design.



On a press call, company spokespeople for Google and Apple also shared new principles that public health authorities have to meet to develop contact tracing apps using their technology. Apps won't be allowed to access location services, which gives developers access to GPS or geolocation data. They also aren’t allowed to use data for target advertising, or anything other than COVID-19 management.

Although the announcement did bring some clarity, key questions about the contact tracing apps remain unresolved.

The companies did not specify which public health authorities are in charge of building the apps, nor which government agencies, inside or outside of the United States, have asked for the app design.

As previously reported by BuzzFeed News, Google told Senate aides that the companies "don't know" if cities, counties, states, or the federal government will build the contact tracing apps. On a press call on Monday, spokespeople for companies declined to say if they would build them themselves.

The sample contact tracing app images, which were shared with the press, stay true to a few promises both companies have made. Apple and Google have previously said that contact tracing tools on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store would be voluntary, secure, and managed by public health authorities.