Poetry: "What Happened"

"We remember the story / we commit to. Then, we tell / ourselves it happened."

We all know what happened. But

let's say we left the bar four minutes

earlier, by the time it would have

happened we were already in the car.

Let’s say we skipped the pair

of birthday shots from the mouthy

bartender. We’d have made

it home, right? Or let's say I was

seventeen feet closer when

it happened. Say the car

keys somehow found their

way into my hands, I blink

my eyes, we're home. Or we

don't make it, I blink again,

we're singed metal across

the median, couldn’t make the hard

pull off the Franklin exit. I live. He

doesn't. Or worse: he does. Whatever

is left of him.

We remember the story

we commit to. Then, we tell

ourselves it happened.

Whatever happened: we were celebrating.

All good and well. But let's say, I'd just

broken up with my girlfriend or didn't have

a reason to live and nothing.

Let's say I was three inches shorter, or spent

more time measuring the symmetry of

my face, waded through long evenings with

a bottle of Jack Daniels against

my chin pretending it was a pistol.

Say I'd told the police officer in the basement

of Vanderbilt Medical Center later that night I had

a description. Given a vague overview of the guy

and it led to seven random Black dudes

in East Nashville on the way to the pharmacy

for cigarettes or diapers or Skittles or

chemotherapy medication getting locked up.

One gets seven years. A kid loses her father.

Let’s say I was standing by Brent's side

when it happened and not across

the street, buzzed and fuming with

my back turned, while he dragged ass

and drunk called the first pretty

face in his phone.

Say he didn't have eyelashes no one

can look away from, didn’t respond

to the guy's girlfriend as she called

out. The fist didn't arrive more quickly

than the moment.

Let's say it wasn't his birthday. We played

another game of one-on-one that afternoon

one of us sprained our ankle (probably him).

Or I got food poisoning: the lunch buffet

had a bad piece of butter chicken.

I'm not saying I believe in fate or religion.

Or anything. But let's say only one of us

survives.

That guy took another swing then another then

used his boot like an axe on the concrete curb.

Or what if a knife came out or a twenty-two.

He looked like a cartoon

of a guy trying too hard

that no one takes seriously

and then shows up to work

in body armor with an AR-15.

I know what happened,

endlessly:

We leave // start to walk up // street and towards //

next to the // hotel or maybe it was a building that looked like //

and I’m //

in front of him, or maybe, at first, we were side-by-side up

the //

hill. It was early // , and // was out that night. It was a few minutes

after / o’clock in the morning, or just before. Definitely close

to the hour. I’m sure of that.

// called out first to // . // and they’re chest-to-chest //

someone // it sounded // like the crack of a wooden // against

concrete // and he just // like a redwood felled //

SUV blocked // EMT smelled like cigarettes // I think maybe

he was smoking? // and he keeps asking the same

question //

MRI /// the same question /// fifty-seven staples down

his skull

/// same question /// I drive home /// seven hours later, hands still

shaking

/// dried blood /// changed the color of my button down /// off-

white to dark /// burgundy. ///

//// the same question ////

/// the //// walks //// same //// in

///

//// the doorway //// question

////

flight //// phone call ////

///

//// his parents //// same

///

////

//// question ////

///

///

the curtains ////

////

stayed drawn

////

months.