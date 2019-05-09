Expectant; or, American women are more likely to die

in childbirth than women in any other developed country

and black women make up fifty percent of those

mortalities

When I reached St. Peter, he was too small

to crawl. I introduced myself

as someone's mother,

and he consulted his big Book of Roles.





Stand there, said Peter, pointing

to the line with all the other hopeless

mothers.





But, I said, I've been there all along.





The woman in front of me had been reading

Lamentations for hundreds of years.

I needed to hear my baby breathing, but couldn't

over all her tears.





Give me a ribbon, said Peter,

who sucked the silk.





Give me your hand, said Peter.

He suckled my thumb.





My hair still grew fast as a pregnant woman's.





My fingernails, short when I arrived

that evening, needed cutting soon.





Give me your papers, said Peter.

Then he gummed them. I don’t trust my eyes,

he said, but believe in this mouth.





Give me your heart, said Peter.

I hadn't slept that long in ages: five hours,

six hours, seven.





Stop this, I said. Stop now.