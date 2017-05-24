BuzzFeed's "Another Round" Podcast Has A Newsletter And You Should Sign Up

BuzzFeed's Another Round has been named one of iTunes' top podcasts and won a Webby for Best Podcast. Now its signature brand of shrewd hilarity is headed right to your inbox.

In case you’re not in the know, Another Round is BuzzFeed’s boozy and culture-savvy podcast covering everything from Black Lives Matter to the unique pleasures of mangoes, with guests ranging from Janet Mock and Susan Rice to Remy Ma and Kelly Rowland.