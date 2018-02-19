Video: Students Are Protesting Outside The White House To Call For Stricter Gun Laws
Following the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school that killed 17 people, a demonstration was held on Monday outside the White House.
Dozens demonstrated outside the White House on Monday in solidarity with the community of Parkland, Florida.
