BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Video: Students Are Protesting Outside The White House To Call For Stricter Gun Laws

news

Video: Students Are Protesting Outside The White House To Call For Stricter Gun Laws

Following the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school that killed 17 people, a demonstration was held on Monday outside the White House.

By BuzzFeed News Live

Headshot of BuzzFeed News Live

BuzzFeed News Live

BuzzFeed News Live

Last updated on February 19, 2018, at 2:09 p.m. ET

Posted on February 19, 2018, at 12:21 p.m. ET

Dozens demonstrated outside the White House on Monday in solidarity with the community of Parkland, Florida.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

White House Says Trump Supports Bipartisan Efforts To Improve Background Checks For Guns

buzzfeed.com

Survivors Of The Florida Shooting Announce A Nationwide "March For Our Lives" To End School Shootings

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT