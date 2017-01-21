Massive Crowds For Women's Marches Around The World

What We Know:

*An estimated hundreds of thousands of people turned out at the Women's March on Washington, DC, and at related marches around the nation and the world — a massive display of protest against President Trump and his comments that have at times disparaged women. * The crowd in DC was much bigger than the 500,000 expected, DC Homeland Security Director Christopher Geldart told the AP. That means it was one of the largest demonstrations in DC history. * You can watch a replay of our Live Show of the rally and march at BuzzFeed News' Facebook page. * There are a lot more people at the march in Washington, DC, than Trump's inauguration. * Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood, said, "My pledge to you today is that we stay open." * "We believe that sexism, racism, homophobia, and bigotry have no place in this country. Black lives matter. Diversity make our country stronger. We believe that equal means equal," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at a rally in Boston. * Reporting by Ema O'Connor, Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, Ellie Hall, Zoe Tillman, John Stanton, Lissandra Villa Huerta, Nidhi Subbaraman, Bim Adewunmi, Katie Baker, Anne Helen Petersen, Charlie Warzel, Jessica Testa, Blake Montgomery, Jessica Naudziunas, Brittany Berkowitz, and CC Allen in Washington, DC; Sheera Frenkel and Ellen Cushing in Oakland; Brandon Wall, Claudia Koerner and Brianna Sachs in Los Angeles; Tyler Kingkade in Austin, Texas; and Azeen Ghorayshi, Remy Smidt, and Mary Jacob in New York City.