What's Happening In The News Today? President Trump sent out a tweet without finishing it and people on the internet ran with it. The white supremacist accused of the Portland train stabbings ranted about patriotism during his first court appearance. And Ariana Grande will return to Manchester on Sunday for a massive benefit concert featuring Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES The white supremacist accused of the Portland train stabbings ranted about patriotism during his first court appearance Tuesday. Jeremy Christian, 35, was charged in Friday’s killings of 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, two men who stood up to Christian as he yelled at a Muslim teenager and her black friend. “Free speech or die,” Christian shouted. “This is America. Get out if you don’t like free speech.” “You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism,” he went on, before being escorted out of the courtroom. He didn’t enter a plea.

Beth Nakamura / AP Photo

These people had a second chance at life. Venezuela is taking it away. Patients in Venezuela who beat terminal illnesses thought their struggle was over. But as the country collapses, shortages of everything from soap to anesthesia to chemotherapy are ripping away their second chances at life. In a move that seems extraordinary for a country not at war, opposition leaders have asked President Nicolás Maduro to allow a channel of humanitarian aid from abroad, a request echoed by a bipartisan group of US senators. Instead, Maduro has handed control over the distribution of medicine to the country’s armed forces. BuzzFeed News’ Karla Zabludovsky reports from Caracas.

Cristian Hernandez for BuzzFeed News Cristian Malavá, 10, leaves the dialysis room after his last treatment before being sent home.

President Donald Trump tweeted “covfefe” and people are ~very~ confused. In the late hours of Tuesday evening, Trump sent out a tweet, as he is known to do. However, he fell short of actually completing his sentence.

