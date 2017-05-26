What's Happening In The News Today? Republican Greg Gianforte, who allegedly body-slammed a reporter, has won Montana’s congressional seat in a special election. The father of the Manchester suicide bomber praised extremist groups in his social media posts. And we’ve got your weekend reads for you. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Republican Greg Gianforte has won Montana’s special election. He’s the one who allegedly body-slammed a reporter. In his victory speech, the tech millionaire apologized to Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, which was the first time he had publicly addressed the incident. Gianforte beat Democrat Rob Quist, a musician, in a race that had tightened in recent weeks to fill the state’s single US House seat. It drew national attention as many looked to the election as a barometer of political sentiment after several scandal-filled months of the Trump presidency.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Greg Gianforte

A bit of background

The race was always going to be a tough one for Democrats. The seat had been held by Republicans for 20 years. But Gianforte was viewed as a flawed candidate, and, just over six months ago, had lost the governor’s race to Democrat Steve Bullock. The night before the election, Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after he allegedly attacked Jacobs, giving Democrats a last-minute hope they’d be able to flip the seat. WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON The investigation into the Manchester terror attack. Here’s the latest: The UK is again sharing intelligence with the US after receiving “fresh assurances” against leaks to the press.

Ramadan Abedi, the father of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, praised Libyan and Syrian militant groups, including al-Qaeda affiliates, in his social media posts.

Libyan authorities say Salman Abedi called his mother just hours before the attack to say goodbye. During the call, the 22-year-old apparently told his mother, “forgive me.”

The eight men remaining in police custody are being held on suspicion of terror offences, police say. They’re all between the ages of 18 and 49.

All of the 22 victims have been identified — the youngest was an 8-year-old girl. For live updates and photos, click here.

Hani Amara / Reuters Ramadan Abedi, the father of Salman Abedi, spoke to media in Tripoli on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

KL Ricks for BuzzFeed News “Yesterday I stepped on a white woman’s yoga mat by accident and she looked at me like she had woken up to me standing at the foot of her bed, like I had just suggested we murder her husband and run away together,” Aisha Mirza writes.

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores).

This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.