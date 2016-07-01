What's Happening Around The World Today?

Ex-London Mayor Boris Johnson has dramatically stepped out of the race to become the UK’s next prime minister. Australia is heading to the polls this weekend. And Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was a subject of the Serial podcast, is getting a new trial.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Donald Trump secretly listened in on phone calls at his landmark Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, sources say.

“At Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort he runs as a club for paying guests and celebrities, Trump had a telephone console installed in his bedroom that acted like a switchboard, connecting to every phone extension on the estate, according to six former workers,” BuzzFeed News’ Aram Roston writes.

The revelation comes at a time when Americans are increasingly concerned about surveillance. Trump, who has backed the National Security Agency’s bulk collection of metadata, told a radio show that he tends to “err on the side of security. I assume when I pick up my telephone people are listening to my conversations anyway, if you want to know the truth.”

#TurnUpToVote week: BuzzFeed is partnering with TurboVote, which makes voting easy. Click here to sign up. Here’s a video with five things that are harder, featuring President Barack Obama. And eight big decisions that will be made by whoever wins the U.S presidential election.

Brexit fallout: Former London Mayor Boris Johnson has ruled himself out of the race to become the UK’s next prime minister.

Johnson made his dramatic exit from the Conservative leadership race just two hours after his fellow Leave campaigner Michael Gove announced his own surprise bid. The former mayor was long tipped as the successor to Prime Minister David Cameron, who said he will resign following the Brexit vote. Home Secretary Theresa May (currently the favorite) also announced her bid, saying: “We need leadership that can unite our party and our country.”

Britain’s Labour Party continues to be locked in a battle between leader Jeremy Corbyn and his allies and most of the parliamentary party.