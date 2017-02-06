What's Happening Around The World Today? Donald Trump slammed a federal judge for blocking his travel ban and people are not happy about it. A staggering 7% of Australia's Catholic priests have abused children in the last six decades, an inquiry has found. And the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES People are mad that Donald Trump slammed the federal judge who blocked his travel ban on Friday. In a tweet, the president questioned the legitimacy of US District Court Judge James Robart, who issued a nationwide order in Washington state halting enforcement of parts of the immigration ban Trump signed last month. “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump tweeted. Robart was nominated by former President George W. Bush and was approved 99–0 by the Senate.

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?

And a little extra.

Trump’s shadow loomed large as German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the European Union to take its “destiny into its own hands.” The clear takeaway from an informal summit in Malta was that, despite Merkel’s powerful message, Trump has exposed underlying tensions between the EU’s leaders, who are struggling to nail a common position on managing relations with him. The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 in Super Bowl LI in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady now has five Super Bowl rings.

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

Child abuse within Australia’s Catholic Church. A staggering 7% of Catholic priests between 1950 and 2010 abused children, the Royal Commission has revealed. “Between January 1980 and February 2015, 4,444 alleged incidents of child sexual abuse [were] made to 93 Catholic Church authorities,” lawyer Gail Furness said. “These claims related to over 1,000 separate institutions.” DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Inside New York’s longest-running women’s pro football team. Professional women’s football exists in a perpetual state of flux. There’s no national television platform for the sport and many teams play in front of near-empty fields. These leagues toil in obscurity, even when compared with the Lingerie Football League, which has always been more of an entertainment product than a showcase of athletes. There are no financial rewards, and no national recognition for the players. They play for each other. Behind New York’s long-running women’s pro football team.

