What's Going On In The World Today? A suicide bombing killed at least 41 people at Istanbul’s international airport. Brexit fallout: Leaders of the remaining EU states will call for the UK’s withdrawal to happen in an orderly fashion and quickly. And it’s Turn Up To Vote week at BuzzFeed. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

At least 41 people died and 239 others were injured in a terror attack at Istanbul’s international airport. Three suicide bombers attacked Ataturk airport Tuesday evening, opening fire on travelers near the airport’s entrance before detonating their vests, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said. Twenty-three Turkish citizens and 13 foreign nationals were among those killed in the attack, officials said. The assault appeared to be the work of the terrorist group ISIS, Yildirim said, though investigators Wednesday were still piecing together exactly what happened and why.

Osman Orsal / Reuters People leave Ataturk airport following a terror attack late Tuesday.

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores).

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON British diplomats say they’re “fucked” over Brexit. UK officials deployed around the world told BuzzFeed News they were “gutted and shocked” by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and think that it could diminish the country's international standing. One diplomat described their EU counterparts’ reaction: “Jesus, you’re a bit fucked. But let’s try and get through this.” The UK has always punched above its weight diplomatically, at a similar level to Russia or China. But the Brexit vote signaled the emergence of an inward-looking era for a country long considered among the most influential in global affairs.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images British Prime Minister David Cameron waits for the group family photo with the European Council in Brussels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images A vendor sells Muhammad Ali memorabilia while people attend a memorial service for the boxing legend at the KFC Yum! Center nearby on June 10 in Louisville.

Quick things to know: U.S. presidential election: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has finally opened her arms to Hillary Clinton (BuzzFeed News). Donald Trump took back his promise to donate his Apprentice money to charity. (BuzzFeed News) And people are wondering why he gave a speech in front of a bunch of garbage. (BuzzFeed News)

Summer Olympic Games: More athletes — nearly all of them golfers — have pulled out of this summer’s Rio Olympics over Zika virus concerns. (BuzzFeed News) But the World Health Organization said their decision doesn’t make sense. (BuzzFeed News)

In pop culture: Kanye West could face legal action from celebrities he depicted as nude in his video for “Famous,” experts say. (BuzzFeed News) ICYMI: Here’s a breakdown of the “Famous” orgy video. (BuzzFeed News) And Mexican-American singer Selena will receive a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame next year. The “Queen of Tejano music” was killed in 1995. (BuzzFeed News)

Pam Francis / Getty Images Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is remembered for hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to BuzzFeed’s Turn Up To Vote Week! If you want to vote in the U.S. presidential election in November, you have to think ahead. That’s because most states have voter registration rules that mean that if you just show up without having registered, you’ll be turned away. BuzzFeed's partnering with TurboVote, which makes voting easy. Click here to sign up. And here’s a video with five things that are harder, featuring President Barack Obama.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed Motion Pictures Stacking Cheerios on a baby (or a stuffed animal) is much harder than registering to vote.

This letter was edited and brought to you by Claire Moses and Brianne O’Brien. You can always reach us here.





