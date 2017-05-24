What's Going On In The World Today? Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK’s terror threat level had been raised from “severe” to “critical” following Monday night’s bombing in Manchester. President Trump met the pope for the first time during his overseas tour. And Snapchat’s new feature allows you to create stories with friends. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Britain is now in the highest state of terror alert, meaning another terrorist attack could be imminent. Prime Minister Theresa May said the threat level had been raised to “critical” from “severe” for the first time in a decade. The military will be deployed to help the police keep the public safe, May said after a meeting of Cobra, the government’s emergency response committee. Police named the Manchester attacker as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a British man with Libyan origins. Abedi died along with at least 22 victims in Monday’s bombing. He was known to UK authorities, but now “the priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” Manchester police said. Here’s what we know about the victims. And this is what it’s like to have people think you’re the victim of a terror attack.

Muslim leaders in Manchester say they’re fearful their communities will experience backlash after images of a suspected arson attack on a mosque were shared on social media. Thousands of people gathered in Manchester’s Albert Square on Tuesday for a vigil to honor the attack’s victims. The crowd roared in defiance against terrorism and applauded the services of emergency personnel. And a little extra.

ISIS has a media strategy. Like many times before, the mass media coverage seems stuck on a loop: The same few videos of victims panicking, anguished parents waiting for their children, and distraught mothers sobbing dominate our screens, playing again and again and again and again, Zeynep Tufekci writes. The incentive in mass media in the era of cable news is to find something — anything — to fill the round-the-clock coverage that such incidents generate. There are, however, not enough newsworthy things to say round-the-clock about such incidents that cannot be said in a few minutes. Terrorism is mass murder with a media strategy; it’s long past time to disrupt it. WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON The FBI and the Defense Department are investigating the US’s biggest psychiatric hospital chain. Investigators are looking into into whether Universal Health Services systematically holds patients longer than necessary to maximize revenues. At the UHS shareholder meeting last week, the NYC Comptroller's office, representing the city's pension funds, proposed major changes at the company. Outside the meeting, nurses from a UHS hospital protested over issues including understaffing and unsafe working conditions. The nurses later said they often see patients held longer than necessary, to maximise revenues. "If they’re on Medicare or Medicaid, they’ll milk it,” said one nurse. “We’re not doing right by our patients.” President Trump met the pope for the first time during his overseas tour. Trump was joined on the visit by his wife, Melania, his daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was also part of the US delegation. The president then had a one-on-one meeting with the pontiff in his private study, which lasted about 30 minutes, according to the White House pool report.

