What's Going On In The News Today? President Trump will sign an executive order to reverse the Obama administration’s moves to limit greenhouse gases — especially ones that cut into coal mining. We tell you what you need to know about the 39-year-old who could become France’s next president. And Canada is planning on legalizing recreational marijuana by July 1, 2018. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES President Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday, stopping the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to limit power plants burning coal. The sweeping executive order will start a review that halts the EPA’s plan and orders federal agencies to ignore climate change’s costs — rising seas, heat waves, drought, ocean acidification, and other calamities — in their regulatory calculations. “We are going to put our coal miners back to work,” Trump said at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, last week. He promised his “Energy Independence” executive order would “turn the EPA from a job-killer into a job-creator.” The US coal industry, however, is dying regardless of anything Trump does, said industry experts, with fewer than 100,000 jobs now largely concentrated in Appalachian states.

Bertrand Guay / AFP / Getty Images

