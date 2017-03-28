What's Going On In The News Today?
President Trump will sign an executive order to reverse the Obama administration’s moves to limit greenhouse gases — especially ones that cut into coal mining. We tell you what you need to know about the 39-year-old who could become France’s next president. And Canada is planning on legalizing recreational marijuana by July 1, 2018.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
President Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday, stopping the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to limit power plants burning coal.
The sweeping executive order will start a review that halts the EPA’s plan and orders federal agencies to ignore climate change’s costs — rising seas, heat waves, drought, ocean acidification, and other calamities — in their regulatory calculations.
“We are going to put our coal miners back to work,” Trump said at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, last week. He promised his “Energy Independence” executive order would “turn the EPA from a job-killer into a job-creator.”
The US coal industry, however, is dying regardless of anything Trump does, said industry experts, with fewer than 100,000 jobs now largely concentrated in Appalachian states.
And a little extra
Top Democrats in Congress are demanding House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the election and possible ties to Trump aides.
The committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, called for the recusal on Monday amid revelations Nunes had met an intelligence source at the White House, raising questions about whether he can be an impartial leader of the investigation.
And after Trump and the Republican party failed to repeal Obamacare, Wall Street has now realized massive tax cuts may not happen.
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
The US military is opening its third investigation into civilian casualties in less than a month, as reports of deaths caused by coalition bombs in the fight against ISIS continue to rise.
Despite filming 700 videos surrounding an airstrike that may have killed hundreds of civilians, the US military did not know about the reported deaths in Iraq until more than a week later, Air Force Col. John Thomas, a CENTCOM spokesman, told reporters Monday.
The US’s inability to determine the massive damage its strike caused during a key battle against ISIS is the latest example showing that, short of independent observers on the ground, there is no way to know how many civilians have died because of coalition strikes in the war against the militant group.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
Here’s what you need to know about Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old who could be France’s next president.
Voters will go to the polls on April 23 for the first round of the election. Macron is pretty happy right now because he's doing well in the polls.
He’s best known for:
being neither left nor right politically (but also not in the center, at the top, or at the bottom).
being married to his former French teacher (she’s 63, he’s 39).
being the youngest of the 11 presidential candidates.
his particularly impassioned speech at a December campaign rally, when he became a meme after urging supporters to carry on his “PROJEEEECCTT.”
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
Brexit: The mayor of London has urged politicians in the European Union not to “punish” Britain for the decision to leave, saying a “bad Brexit” would hurt the EU too.
Health: A 44-year-long study has found no increased lifetime cancer risk in women who used the birth control pill, compared with women who never did. The pill can also lead to a lower risk of several cancers, including colorectal, endometrial, and ovarian cancers.
Business: Every new robot added to an American factory in recent decades reduced employment in the surrounding area by 6.2 workers, according to a new study.
Tech: Samsung says it plans to refurbish and sell some Galaxy Note 7 phones, but not in the US. Uber’s self-driving cars are back on the road after a crash in Arizona. And a former Tesla employee has filed a suit against the electric car manufacturer, alleging ongoing racial discrimination and harassment at the company's California plant.
Flint water crisis: More than 18,000 households in Flint, Michigan, will receive new water lines, more than two years after dangerous levels of lead were found in the city’s water supply.
Legal pot: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good on his promise to legalize recreational marijuana by July 1, 2018.

