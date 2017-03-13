What's Going On In The News Today? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Dutch fascists and “Nazi remnants.” Trump fired high-profile US Attorney Preet Bharara. And Uber replacements in Austin flunked an important test during SXSW. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Here’s why Turkey and the Netherlands are in a huge fight. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AKP party are backing a referendum that’s going to be held in April for a new constitution, which critics say would cede even more powers to the presidency. To rally as many votes as possible for the referendum — including from Turks living overseas — Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu intended to fly to the Netherlands on Saturday to speak at a rally of Turkish expatriates in Rotterdam. But the Dutch government announced that it had revoked his plane’s flight permit, citing safety concerns over the crowds that were gathering. After Erdogan accused the Dutch and the Germans of “Nazism,” the Netherlands and Germany hardened their stance. Why is Turkey holding a referendum? The BBC explains.

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images Crowds gathered outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam to protest against the foreign minister’s exclusion.

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

Challengers will try to stop President Trump’s new travel order before it goes into effect this week. At 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Trump’s new refugee and travel executive order is due to go into effect. Judges in two federal courts already set hearings for Wednesday on whether to halt enforcement of the new executive order, with a third likely to be asked to take similar action before Thursday. New York federal prosecutor Preet Bharara was fired on Saturday after refusing to comply with a Trump administration order to resign. “I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account. In a statement, Bharara said “absolute independence” was his “touchstone” throughout his service. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday asked for the resignations of all 46 remaining presidentially nominated and Senate-confirmed federal prosecutors from the Obama administration, effective immediately. Apparently, the White House placed a (mysterious) phone call to Bharara a day before firing him, the New York Times reports.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Preet Bharara at Trump Tower in November.

