What's Going On In The News Today?

BuzzFeed News reviewed more than 50 reports of school bullying since the US election and found that kids nationwide are using Trump’s words to taunt their classmates. The FBI reportedly suspects Russian hackers planted a fake news story to trigger the Qatar crisis. And your fidget spinner is reshaping the retail industry.
Kids are quoting Donald Trump to bully their classmates, and teachers don’t know what to do about it.
Trump’s campaign and election have added an alarming twist to school bullying, with white students using the president's words and slogans to bully Latino, Middle Eastern, black, Asian, and Jewish classmates.
In the first comprehensive review of post-election bullying, BuzzFeed News has confirmed more than 50 incidents across 26 states in which a K-12 student invoked Trump's name or message in an apparent effort to taunt their classmates. If the president can say those things, why can’t they?
Albert Samaha, Mike Hayes, and Talal Ansari offer this unprecedented look at how school bullying has changed since the campaign.
If you've been a victim of a hate crime, tell us about it.
Trump’s Michael Bay
Brad Parscale isn’t a mysterious strategist like Steve Bannon. He doesn’t live on TV like Kellyanne Conway. He’s not even all that into politics. But the digital marketing specialist’s loyalty to Donald Trump, his children, and his brand earned Parscale a central role in a winning White House campaign. How far will loyalty lead him?
The criminal trial of America’s Dad — aka Bill Cosby — has started.
Inside the courtroom in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the 79-year-old comedian is being held to account in a criminal proceeding after having been accused by more than 50 women in recent years of drugging and sexual assault. Most of those allegations have been denied by Cosby, while others have led to civil litigation proceedings, many of which occur away from the public eye. Here’s everything you need to know.
At least 20 people have been fired from Uber in an investigation into harassment and discrimination.
Uber told employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday that it has fired 20 people and investigated at least 200 claims of discrimination and harassment, among other issues, in an internal investigation into its workplace culture. The information was shared by Uber's chief human resources officer, Liane Hornsey; CEO Travis Kalanick wasn’t present at the meeting and is spending time with family following the death of his mother in a boating accident.
World: Trump has said cutting off North Korea’s trade is easy. Here’s why he’s wrong. This is what it’s like to spend a day with a Venezuelan government minder. The big showdown over ISIS’s capital probably won’t be the final battle. And unknown gunmen attacked Iran's parliament and Khomeini shrine. There's a number of fatalities and hostages taken, reports say.
Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify to Congress on Thursday about his conversations with Trump before he was fired. And the FBI reportedly suspects Russian hackers planted a fake news story behind the Qatar crisis.
UK news: The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba. Prime Minister Theresa May’s two top aides had to quit the Tory election campaign to accompany her to security meetings after the terror attacks. And here’s your hour-by-hour guide to election night on Thursday.
Paris deal: Hawaii has become the first US state to legally support the Paris climate agreement.
Opioid crisis: The counterfeit pain pills that killed Prince in April of 2016 held a drug far deadlier than heroin: fentanyl. Here are some shocking stats you need to know.
Did you know? "If your pictures aren't good enough, you aren't close enough." Six photographers explain. And your fidget spinner is reshaping the retail industry.
