What's Going On In The News Today?

BuzzFeed News reviewed more than 50 reports of school bullying since the US election and found that kids nationwide are using Trump’s words to taunt their classmates. The FBI reportedly suspects Russian hackers planted a fake news story to trigger the Qatar crisis. And your fidget spinner is reshaping the retail industry.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Kids are quoting Donald Trump to bully their classmates, and teachers don’t know what to do about it.

Trump’s campaign and election have added an alarming twist to school bullying, with white students using the president's words and slogans to bully Latino, Middle Eastern, black, Asian, and Jewish classmates.

In the first comprehensive review of post-election bullying, BuzzFeed News has confirmed more than 50 incidents across 26 states in which a K-12 student invoked Trump's name or message in an apparent effort to taunt their classmates. If the president can say those things, why can’t they?

Albert Samaha, Mike Hayes, and Talal Ansari offer this unprecedented look at how school bullying has changed since the campaign.

If you've been a victim of a hate crime, tell us about it.