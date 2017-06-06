What's Going On In The News Today? Donald Trump has berated London Mayor Sadiq Khan for two straight days on Twitter as Khan deals with the aftermath of the UK's third terror attack in 74 days. A 25-year-old US federal contractor was arrested by the FBI and charged with leaking classified material to a news outlet. And Apple is on a mission to make the iPad your primary computer. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES UK police have identified two of the three London Bridge terror attackers. Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both of Barking, east London, were shot dead within eight minutes of the first call to police. Butt, 27, was a UK citizen who was born in Pakistan. He was known to the police and MI5, but, police said, "there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned." Redouane, 30, claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. Unlike Butt, he had not been previously known to authorities. Here’s what else we know. Officials are trying to learn more about the attackers and if they were assisted by anyone else. Police arrested 12 people — seven women and five men — and searched six properties, but by Monday night, all had been released without charge.

Metropolitan Police / Via news.met.police.uk Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said MI5 and police need to explain how the attackers slipped through the net.

Trump’s controversial tweets President Trump attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan again, building on earlier criticism that Khan was playing down the severity of the terror attack. After remaining silent on Trump's comments initially, Khan has now said Trump shouldn’t visit the UK following his tweets: “I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A US federal government contractor has been charged with leaking to The Intercept.

The Justice Department said Monday that Reality Leigh Winner, 25, who previously served in the US Air Force, has been charged with leaking classified material to the online news outlet. The Intercept reported that a top-secret National Security Agency document detailed that Russian election-related hacking went further — and happened closer to the 2016 election — than previously acknowledged by the government. BuzzFeed News has the story.

AP / Instagram

In the age of Trump: Join us and The Intercept as we co-host a series of discussions on media and politics. For more about the lineup and to get a ticket discount with the code BFINSIDER, click here.

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

The Saudi-led move to isolate Qatar could actually backfire. A decision by Washington’s primary Arab allies to sever relations with the tiny but influential nation of Qatar on Monday plunged the Middle East into a new crisis that could further complicate US efforts to fight violent extremist groups and confront an assertive Iran. The boldness and severity of the diplomatic maneuvers caught Middle East observers by surprise, leading to speculation that Donald Trump’s wholehearted embrace of the Arab autocracies may have prompted the strong measures. BuzzFeed News’ Borzou Daragahi explains. DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Apple held one of its biggest events of the year. Here are some key bits from Apple’s annual developers conference:

Watch out, Echo. There’s a brand new addition to Apple’s hardware line: a smart speaker called the HomePod.

The new iOS will feature Apple Pay person-to-person integration into Messages.

New iMacs! The line will feature much brighter screens, better storage, and more powerful chips.

Apple’s making a big push to incentivize people to choose iPads as their primary computer. For more from Apple's developers conference, click here. The fight over voice: why tech’s top companies are battling it out to listen in.





ADVERTISEMENT

John Ritter for BuzzFeed News

Bruno Mancinelle for BuzzFeed News

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores). This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.