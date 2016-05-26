What's Going On Around The World Today?

Eleven U.S. states are suing the Obama administration for telling schools to let trans students use the bathroom of their choice. A Ukrainian pilot convicted of murdering two Russian journalists was released from Russian custody yesterday. And what happened when we went shopping for XXL clothes from Zara.

Eleven U.S. states are suing the Obama administration over transgender guidelines.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and officials in 10 other states on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court resisting the Obama administration’s policies advancing transgender rights, including the recent guidance that instructs schools to let transgender students use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The suit argues that the Obama administration has overreached by interpreting civil rights laws that ban discrimination on the basis of sex to also cover transgender people.

In addition to Texas, the other states are Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

What’s next?

In response, a Justice Department spokesperson said that “while the Department will review the complaint, the federal government has strong legal foundations to uphold the civil rights of transgender Americans,” BuzzFeed News’ Dominic Holden and Chris Geidner report.

President Barack Obama will become the first sitting president to visit Hiroshima since the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb there 71 years ago.

He’ll visit the city on Friday. Prior to his visit, BuzzFeed News asked people there what they want the U.S. and Obama to know. People urged the president to learn from the horror of atomic bombs, to abolish nuclear weapons, and to never forget.