What's Going On Around The World Today? The UK is voting today with a race for London Mayor, a fight for the Scottish parliament, and council elections across England. North Carolina's anti-LGBT law violates U.S. civil rights, the Justice Department says. And Facebook paid a 10-year-old Finnish boy $10,000 for revealing a security flaw on Instagram.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Donald Trump is the last Republican presidential candidate standing — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has dropped out of the race. Trump’s status as presumptive nominee is presenting a quandary for Republicans who oppose him. There aren’t any easy answers for those who view him as an existential threat to the Republican party, BuzzFeed News’ Rosie Gray writes.

In January, BuzzFeed News detailed the experiences of two Spelman students who were assaulted by Morehouse students and then encountered obstacles reporting the crimes to authorities on both campuses. In the wake of the article, both colleges sent campus emails announcing changes to their sexual assault policies and initiatives.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? The hunt for Poland’s buried Nazi gold trains. Last summer, explorers in Poland claimed to have discovered tunnels built for trains carrying plundered Nazi gold, only to be debunked a few months later, Sarah A. Topol writes for BuzzFeed. But for the true believers who’ve been hunting for this treasure for decades, this only proved what they’ve thought all along: Inside these mountains are secrets and stories that some would rather stayed buried.

Gregory Michenaud for BuzzFeed News The Riese Complex, in the Polish region of Lower Silesia, is a massive Nazi bunker drilled deep into a mountain range. It’s a place where rival treasure-hunting groups work by moonlight, and where rumors of stolen secrets and mislaid treasure are rife.

Quick things to know: Turkey's democratically elected Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is stepping down amid rifts with the President Erdogan. (BBC News)

North Carolina’s anti-LGBT law that blocks trans people from some restrooms violates U.S. civil rights, the Justice Department says. (BuzzFeed News) Beyoncé performed in the state Tuesday and asked her fans to support LGBT groups. (BuzzFeed News)

Alberta, Canada, has declared a provincial state of emergency over a massive wildfire near Fort McMurray, the heart of its oil sands industry. (BuzzFeed Canada) And one family’s narrow escape from their home shows how dangerous it was getting out of Fort McMurray on Tuesday. (BuzzFeed Canada)

Tech news: Google is feeding its artificial intelligence engine romance novels to make its products more conversational. (BuzzFeed News) Facebook paid a 10-year-old Finnish boy $10,000 for revealing a security flaw on Instagram. (BuzzFeed News) And 1 million people are paying for Tinder’s premium option — that’s a lot of Super Likes. (BuzzFeed News) What it’s like to be a millennial A “millennial,” broadly speaking, is someone who has come of age in the 21st century, a time of great technological development. Photographers who entered this year’s Student Focus Award, part of the Sony World Photography Awards, tried to capture what that looks like. Some of the best entries showed joy, isolation, hope, anxiety, and more.

Nolita Sinayhakh / Student Focus Award / 2016 Sony World Photography Awards “What Is Beauty”, by Nolita Sinayhakh, from South Africa

