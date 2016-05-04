What's Going On Around The World Today?
U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz ended his campaign after losing yesterday’s Indiana primary to Donald Trump. A massive wildfire is threatening the capital of Canada’s oil sands industry. And hit musical Hamilton received a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
Looks like it’ll be Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton in November’s U.S. presidential election.
Trump won yesterday’s Republican primary in Indiana, forcing Ted Cruz to drop out. He now has a clear path to getting the 1,237 delegates he needs to officially clinch the nomination in the nine remaining primaries.
John Kasich says he’s staying in the race, and will continue to compete with Trump in the upcoming primaries through California on June 7.
And Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton yesterday. But it really doesn’t matter — Clinton’s overall delegate lead over Sanders seems insurmountable.
And a little extra.
The media keeps letting Trump get away with lying about being against the Iraq War. When he was asked in 2002 if he was for the war, he answered, “Yeah, I guess so.” And on the war’s first day, he called it a “tremendous success from a military standpoint.”
Here are some reactions from observers across the world — from confusion to dismay — over Trump’s ascendency to the Republican presidential nomination.
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
A massive wildfire is threatening the capital of Canada’s oil sands industry, and tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate.
The entire town of Fort McMurray, Alberta, was given a mandatory evacuation order yesterday, BuzzFeed Canada’s Ishmael N. Daro reports. So far, there’ve been no reports of injuries.
The blaze more than doubled in size between Monday and Tuesday, according to Fort McMurray Today. The oil sands industry had turned Fort McMurray into a boomtown, but the collapse of oil prices has hit the city hard, the New York Times reports.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
Educating people about their rights, one mural at a time.
How can parents talk to their children about staying safe in America? New York City-based mother Emily Raboteau found a way: through murals. She first came across one in the summer of 2015, that read “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS!”
Raboteau started photographing as many murals around the city as she could. “I wanted to be the mother who got to say to her children, ‘Keep your eyes open for interesting details and take notes’ as well as ‘Enjoy yourselves!’ on their way out the door,” she writes for BuzzFeed.
Quick things to know:
All but three of Detroit’s 97 schools were closed and about 46,000 students stayed home on Monday and Tuesday as more than 1,500 teachers protested pay issues. (BuzzFeed News)
UK banks and firms handled £20 million (roughly $29 million) connected to a politically controversial Russian fraud case. (BuzzFeed News)
Nepal has revoked the visa of a Canadian citizen for “spreading discord through provocative tweets.” (BuzzFeed News)
Tech news: Soundcloud has launched a paid-for music streaming service in the UK and Ireland. (BuzzFeed News) And Google’s next self-driving car is going to be a minivan. The tech giant is teaming up with Fiat Chrysler. (BuzzFeed News)
And leading the nomination pack
Smash hit Hamilton has received 16 Tony Award nominations, breaking the record previously held by The Producers and Billy Elliot, BuzzFeed News’ Jessica Simeone reports. Here’s the story of the musical’s journey from concept to cultural phenomenon. And listen to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on BuzzFeed’s Another Round.
