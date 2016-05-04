What's Going On Around The World Today? U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz ended his campaign after losing yesterday’s Indiana primary to Donald Trump. A massive wildfire is threatening the capital of Canada’s oil sands industry. And hit musical Hamilton received a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Looks like it’ll be Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton in November’s U.S. presidential election. Trump won yesterday’s Republican primary in Indiana, forcing Ted Cruz to drop out. He now has a clear path to getting the 1,237 delegates he needs to officially clinch the nomination in the nine remaining primaries. John Kasich says he’s staying in the race, and will continue to compete with Trump in the upcoming primaries through California on June 7. And Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton yesterday. But it really doesn’t matter — Clinton’s overall delegate lead over Sanders seems insurmountable.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Cruz’s bid was hard-fought, disciplined, and lasted longer than anyone thought it would, BuzzFeed News reports from Indianapolis.

Via Instagram People have fled homes they know won’t be there when they’re allowed to return.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Educating people about their rights, one mural at a time. How can parents talk to their children about staying safe in America? New York City-based mother Emily Raboteau found a way: through murals. She first came across one in the summer of 2015, that read “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS!” Raboteau started photographing as many murals around the city as she could. “I wanted to be the mother who got to say to her children, ‘Keep your eyes open for interesting details and take notes’ as well as ‘Enjoy yourselves!’ on their way out the door,” she writes for BuzzFeed.

Emily Raboteau Artist: Nelson Rivas, aka Cekis. Washington Heights, upper Manhattan, Wadsworth Avenue and 174th Street, 2009.

Quick things to know: All but three of Detroit’s 97 schools were closed and about 46,000 students stayed home on Monday and Tuesday as more than 1,500 teachers protested pay issues. (BuzzFeed News)

UK banks and firms handled £20 million (roughly $29 million) connected to a politically controversial Russian fraud case. (BuzzFeed News)

Nepal has revoked the visa of a Canadian citizen for “spreading discord through provocative tweets.” (BuzzFeed News)

Tech news: Soundcloud has launched a paid-for music streaming service in the UK and Ireland. (BuzzFeed News) And Google’s next self-driving car is going to be a minivan. The tech giant is teaming up with Fiat Chrysler. (BuzzFeed News) And leading the nomination pack Smash hit Hamilton has received 16 Tony Award nominations, breaking the record previously held by The Producers and Billy Elliot, BuzzFeed News’ Jessica Simeone reports. Here’s the story of the musical’s journey from concept to cultural phenomenon. And listen to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on BuzzFeed’s Another Round.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Giphy Hamilton’s nominations included one for Best Musical, two nominations for Best Actor in a Musical, and one for Best Actress in a Musical.

