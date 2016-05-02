What's Going On Around The World Today? Thousands of anti-government demonstrators occupied a parliament building in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday. Around 100 people drowned over the weekend after two migrant vessels sank in the Mediterranean sea. And Malia Obama is going to Harvard University, but she’s taking a year off first. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Iraq’s prime minister ordered the arrest of anti-government protesters who stormed the capital’s “Green Zone” over the weekend. A state of emergency was declared on Saturday, after protesters breached the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which is also home to most ministries and embassies in the city, BuzzFeed News reports. Protesters have demonstrated outside the secure area for months, angry at a government deadlock. They’re supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who has been a vocal opponent to many Iraqi politicians, accusing them of failing to address corruption and waste in the government.

Haidar Mohammed Ali / AFP / Getty Images Saturday was the first time in years protesters managed to breach the secure Green Zone.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Giphy The final minutes of Obama’s speech were spent on a skit that imagined what he might do after leaving office. He concluded with “Obama out” and a mic drop.

Kenya has burned the tusks of almost 7,000 elephants as a warning to ivory poachers. Around 5% of the global stocks of ivory was burned along with 1.35 tons of rhino horn at Nairobi National Park on Saturday, BuzzFeed News’ Laura Silver reports. “This will send an absolutely clear message that the trade in ivory must come to an end and our elephants must be protected,” Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta said. But some campaigners say the burning is a stunt that will simply lead black market traders to change tack, rather than deter them, Silver writes. More than 30,000 of Africa’s 450,000 elephants are thought to be lost to poaching every year, and 94 have been killed in Kenya alone this year.

Ben Curtis / AP Photo While the trade of ivory has been banned since 1989, authorities have estimated that the stockpiles would have been worth around $105 million on the black market.

Quick things to know: Around 100 people drowned on Friday and Saturday after two migrant vessels sank in the Mediterranean sea. (BuzzFeed News)

Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright says he’s the mystery creator of digital currency Bitcoin. (BBC News)

People trolled the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Sunday for tweeting elements of the historic Osama bin Laden raid in Pakistan five years ago. (BuzzFeed News)

Elephants performed for the last time at a Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus show in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday after years of protests from animal advocates. (BuzzFeed News)

Royal baby alert: Here are some adorable pictures of Princess Charlotte, who turns one today. (BuzzFeed News) But can someone please explain why the British royal children are dressed like they just walked out of the 1940s? (BuzzFeed News) And the cost of being a woman in charge Kelly Ripa, host of morning talk show Live With Kelly and Michael, felt she had been disrespected when she found out that her co-host Michael Strahan was leaving the show during a meeting in which she was the only woman and Strahan arrived 20 minutes late. MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry quit her show after it got repeatedly pre-empted by election coverage. “Both the Ripa and Harris-Perry incidents played out on a national stage,” BuzzFeed’s Doree Shafrir writes, “but they’re simply high-profile examples of the ways in which society codifies male and female behavior, particularly in the workplace.”

D Dipasupil / Getty Images Melissa Harris-Perry wrote in an email to her staff and her bosses at MSNBC: “I will not be used as a tool for their purposes. I am not a token, mammy, or little brown bobble head.”

