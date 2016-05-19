What's Going On Around The World Today? EgyptAir flight MS804 disappeared from radar and crashed in the Mediterranean early Thursday morning. One of the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2014 has been found. And a look at Google’s newest products. Twitter

A missing EgyptAir flight from Paris to Cairo has crashed, France’s president says. Sixty-six people were aboard. The plane traveling from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar screens around 2:30 a.m. Egypt time on Thursday while flying over the Mediterranean Sea, the airline said. The passenger nationalities aboard flight MS804 included: 30 Egyptian, 15 French, one British, one Belgian, two Iraqi, one Kuwaiti, one Saudi, one Sudanese, one Chadian, one Portuguese, one Algerian, and one Canadian, according to EgyptAir’s passenger manifesto. The plane, on its fifth journey of the day, was flying at 37,000 feet and lost contact about 10 miles into the Egyptian airspace, The Guardian writes.

The plane’s route until it disappeared.

One of the 276 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok, Nigeria, in 2014 has been found. She says there are more girls alive. Activists who found Amina Ali Nkeki — who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old — said she was wandering in the bush on the borders of a forest that Boko Haram uses as a base. “She was trying to find her bearings. She would have been traumatised after walking through the bush,” activist Abana Lawan told BuzzFeed News. In addition to killing 15,000 people and displacing more than 2 million others, Boko Haram has abducted women, men, and children to use them as fighters or sex slaves. Hundreds of people remain in captivity alongside the kidnapped Chibok girls. This is what life is like when your daughter is kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Sunday Aghaeze / AFP / Getty Images The girls were abducted from this school in Chibok, Nigeria, in 2014.

Getty Images Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

What it was like to live through the horror of China’s Cultural Revolution. It’s hard for China’s youth to imagine the state their country found itself in 50 years ago: closed to the world, their economy in a backslide, teens formed into squadrons and instructed to kill. The Cultural Revolution was launched in 1966 by Mao Zedong, the former chairman of the Communist Party of China, to eliminate any potential threat to his rule. It saw an estimated hundreds of thousands of people killed and many more forced to flee the country. The Chinese government is urging everyone to “look to the future.” BuzzFeed News spoke to seven people who can’t.

Beimeng Fu / BuzzFeed News Wang Huilin, 60, was in elementary school during the Cultural Revolution. He remembers how hard it was to access books — he didn’t finish second grade and even after his school was reopened, all the pupils had to do was read Chairman Mao’s quotes.

