In The News Today: How ISIS Uses The Internet

Donald Trump and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said that despite their “few differences” they can unify Republicans. Leaked internal Facebook documents show staffers have a hand in deciding what gets onto the influential “Trending” news section. And how ISIS uses the internet.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

The Obama administration will tell U.S. public schools to let transgender students use restrooms matching their gender identity.

The guidance is not legally binding, but it reinforces the administration’s position that it will take legal action against violators. The rules apply to restrooms, locker rooms, sports teams, fraternities, sororities, housing, and more, BuzzFeed News’ Dominic Holden reports.

The U.S. government is tangled in three lawsuits in North Carolina, where state officials have claimed transgender students pose a safety threat in restrooms and locker rooms. The lawmakers there banned transgender people from using facilities that match their gender identity in public schools.

U.S. presidential election: Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan said that despite their “few differences” they can unify Republicans.

Ryan, the country’s most powerful elected Republican, has said he isn’t ready to endorse Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, because of some of the candidate’s policy positions and brash demeanor. This has led to some ~tension~ in the party. So the two sat down in Washington, D.C., yesterday.

The House Speaker seemed to describe the meeting in the same terms one would describe a blind date, saying Trump “had a very good personality” and that “he is a very warm and genuine person.” But Ryan still didn’t endorse him, BuzzFeed News reports.