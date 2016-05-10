What's Going On Around The World Today? U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump says London’s new Mayor Sadiq Khan might be an “exception” to his Muslim ban. Rodrigo Duterte, a brash mayor known as “the Punisher,” has won the Philippine presidential election. And how the global elite have spent eight decades being injected with sheep fetuses. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES It’s election day in the U.S. — again: Nebraska and West Virginia are holding presidential primaries. Republicans are headed to the polls in Nebraska and West Virginia is holding primaries for both Republicans and Democrats. Trump is the only Republican candidate left, making him the party’s presumptive nominee. Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton are battling for West Virginia, but Clinton has a nearly insurmountable lead in delegates (the people who vote for the nominee at this summer’s party convention). The Trump files. The personal ties between Trump and Jeff Zucker, CNN’s chief executive, extend beyond The Apprentice, the reality TV hit they created together: Trump gave more than $150,000 to a charity that Zucker’s wife helped lead. The candidate and the media mogul have not publicly disclosed the connection.

London’s new Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Trump he doesn’t want to be an “exception” to the presidential candidate’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the U.S.

And Trump biographer Robert Slater said he removed unflattering details from his book at Trump’s request. And a little extra politics. Rodrigo Duterte, a brash mayor known as “the Punisher,” has claimed victory in the Philippine presidential election. And the country elected its first trans person to public office — Geraldine Roman is poised to take a congressional seat.

Ted Aljibe / Via AFP / Getty Images Roman has been a popular candidate, especially among low-income voters, whose planned policies include an expanded infrastructure and updated medical equipment at local hospitals in Bataan province.

The U.S. Department of Justice and North Carolina are suing each other over the state’s controversial anti-LGBT law. North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory sued the federal government on Monday after it challenged North Carolina’s anti-LGBT “bathroom law.” Hours later, the DOJ shot back with its own suit, BuzzFeed News reports. The Justice Department is seeking a statewide ban on the law, which was passed in March and denies transgender people access to restrooms that match their gender identity in government buildings and schools. U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said it violates federal civil rights laws that prohibit discrimination in the workplace on the basis of sex.

Gerry Broome / AP North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

And another lawsuit. In Mississippi: The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s anti-LGBT law, which allows public officials and businesses to deny products and services to gay and transgender individuals based on religious beliefs, BuzzFeed News’ Mike Hayes reports. It’s considered one of the most sweeping anti-LGBT laws in the nation. For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores). DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Science of the lambs: How the global elite have spent eight decades being injected with sheep fetuses. Celebrities, the ultra-rich, and at least one pope are among those who have received “live cell therapy” in luxury Swiss and German clinics, BuzzFeed News reports. It was originally marketed as a “rejuvenation” treatment, and some clinics claim it can cure cancer, MS, HIV, autism, and more. The treatment has been discredited by mainstream medical opinion, and had dwindled to a near-irrelevance by the early 1990s. In recent years, however, the clinics have found a lucrative new market in East Asia.

We spoke to BuzzFeed UK’s James Ball about the story. Where is live cell therapy performed and is it legal? The treatment is performed mainly in Switzerland and parts of Germany. The rules covering it are quite complex, but Switzerland especially says fresh cell therapy isn’t legal there and that they’re trying to crack down on it. Who pays for it and why? The treatment used to be popular among Europe’s elite — there was even a pope who received it — but now the main target clients are ultra-rich people in China and East Asia. The trips for treatment can cost up to $100,000. What’s next? Every expert I spoke to for the story said the treatment was useless at best and dangerous at worst, so they hope more awareness will encourage action against it, or at least discourage people from wasting their money. But it’s been going on for 80 years, so it’s hard to know for sure.

Hannelore Foerster / Getty Images Actor Michelle Rodriguez (of Lost and the Fast & Furious film series) and Israeli socialite Hofit Golan receiving “fresh cell and regenerative therapy” in July 2015 at the German-based Villa Medica clinic.

Bikramjit Bose New Delhi photographer Bikramjit Bose’s series Ungendered intends to break down gender roles and expectations by featuring people who believe in free and fluid gender expression free of stereotypes. You can find more Body Positivity Week coverage here.

