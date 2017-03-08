BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

What's Going On Around The World Today?

news

What's Going On Around The World Today?

US intelligence officials are panicking after WikiLeaks released thousands of documents exposing CIA hacking tools. Google sometimes highlights misinformation in search results. And happy International Women’s Day!

By BuzzFeed News

Headshot of BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

Posted on March 8, 2017, at 6:12 a.m. ET

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

WikiLeaks sent US intelligence officials into a panic by releasing thousands of documents exposing tools the CIA uses to hack phones, computers, and smart devices.

Intelligence officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the documents they reviewed appear legitimate, and that they not only put current US cyberoperations in danger, but also provide a road map for adversaries around the world who want to study US methods and, one day, deploy those methods themselves.

The documents’ importance comes from the detailed technical information they reveal about how the CIA conducts its cyberops, throwing open the door on some of the intelligence community’s most closely guarded secrets.

“It’s like handing our biggest cyber guns over to anyone with an internet connection,” said one US intelligence officer, who spoke to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity, adding that this leak was worse than when former NSA contractor Edward Snowden made public a cache of documents that detailed widespread US surveillance efforts.

One more thing to know: Despite panic on social media, the government does not have access to your secure messaging apps.

Reuters File Photo / Reuters

A little extra US news

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Nike is launching a hijab collection that Muslim athletes helped develop.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the company said that the Nike Pro Hijab comes after about a year of work. Both professional and amateur hijab-wearing athletes helped to create the final product. The Pro Hijab will be available early next year, the company said.

Nike
ADVERTISEMENT


The hijab will come in dark, neutral colors. Nike

QUICK THINGS TO KNOW

  • US news: This Republican Congressman says poor people may have to choose between iPhones “that they just love” and healthcare.

  • Anti-Semitic threats: A new wave of bomb threats has hit Jewish centers and schools across the US and Canada — the sixth wave of threats since January.

  • World: China has asked North Korea to halt its tests of missile and nuclear technology to “defuse a looming crisis.”

  • Internet matters: Vaccines? GMOs? Climate change? An anti-science ecosystem is hell-bent on spreading its snake oil on Facebook. Access to LinkedIn remains blocked in Russia over the company’s refusal to store data on Russia-based servers. And Google’s featured snippets — text occasionally provided by Google’s algorithm at the top of search results — can sometimes show conspiratorial and outright false results from hyper-partisan news sources.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

International Women’s Day has been around for a long time. Its origins can ~possibly~ be traced to the actions of New York’s women textile workers in 1908, when 15,000 women marched to demand #JustGirlyThings like “shorter work hours, better pay, and voting rights.” So, if you have questions about this — what are women and why do they need a whole day to themselves? — BuzzFeed’s Hannah Jewell and Tom Phillips break it down.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via Giphy / Via giphy.com

Correction: Typo alert. Donald Trump’s inauguration was on Jan. 20, 2017. Yesterday’s newsletter accidentally misstated the year.

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores).

This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT