What's Going On Around The World Today?
US intelligence officials are panicking after WikiLeaks released thousands of documents exposing CIA hacking tools. Google sometimes highlights misinformation in search results. And happy International Women’s Day!
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
WikiLeaks sent US intelligence officials into a panic by releasing thousands of documents exposing tools the CIA uses to hack phones, computers, and smart devices.
Intelligence officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the documents they reviewed appear legitimate, and that they not only put current US cyberoperations in danger, but also provide a road map for adversaries around the world who want to study US methods and, one day, deploy those methods themselves.
The documents’ importance comes from the detailed technical information they reveal about how the CIA conducts its cyberops, throwing open the door on some of the intelligence community’s most closely guarded secrets.
“It’s like handing our biggest cyber guns over to anyone with an internet connection,” said one US intelligence officer, who spoke to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity, adding that this leak was worse than when former NSA contractor Edward Snowden made public a cache of documents that detailed widespread US surveillance efforts.
One more thing to know: Despite panic on social media, the government does not have access to your secure messaging apps.
A little extra US news
Sanctuary cities could lose millions in federal money if President Donald Trump follows through on threats to defund jurisdictions that don’t work with immigration authorities, according to a new study.
Hawaii filed its challenge to Trump’s new travel order in federal court on Tuesday.
The Trump administration is poised to relax standards on vehicle fuel efficiency. Experts say that will hurt the US economy — and set up a big legal fight with California.
Influential conservative groups have come out against the newly unveiled Republican bill to replace Obamacare — saying Trump’s proposal “simply doesn’t get the job done.”
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
Nike is launching a hijab collection that Muslim athletes helped develop.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the company said that the Nike Pro Hijab comes after about a year of work. Both professional and amateur hijab-wearing athletes helped to create the final product. The Pro Hijab will be available early next year, the company said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The hijab will come in dark, neutral colors. Nike
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
US news: This Republican Congressman says poor people may have to choose between iPhones “that they just love” and healthcare.
Anti-Semitic threats: A new wave of bomb threats has hit Jewish centers and schools across the US and Canada — the sixth wave of threats since January.
World: China has asked North Korea to halt its tests of missile and nuclear technology to “defuse a looming crisis.”
Internet matters: Vaccines? GMOs? Climate change? An anti-science ecosystem is hell-bent on spreading its snake oil on Facebook. Access to LinkedIn remains blocked in Russia over the company’s refusal to store data on Russia-based servers. And Google’s featured snippets — text occasionally provided by Google’s algorithm at the top of search results — can sometimes show conspiratorial and outright false results from hyper-partisan news sources.
HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY
International Women’s Day has been around for a long time. Its origins can ~possibly~ be traced to the actions of New York’s women textile workers in 1908, when 15,000 women marched to demand #JustGirlyThings like “shorter work hours, better pay, and voting rights.” So, if you have questions about this — what are women and why do they need a whole day to themselves? — BuzzFeed’s Hannah Jewell and Tom Phillips break it down.
Correction: Typo alert. Donald Trump’s inauguration was on Jan. 20, 2017. Yesterday’s newsletter accidentally misstated the year.
For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores).
This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.