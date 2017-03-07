What's Going On Around The World Today?

The White House justified Trump’s new travel and refugee ban by citing FBI sting operations and a vague Justice Department statistic. If you bet on Snapchat since it began trading, you’re losing money right now. And we fill you in on Wednesday’s Women’s Strike.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

President Trump signed a significantly downsized version of his refugee and travel executive order.

Iraq will no longer be on the list of temporarily banned nations and the Syrian refugee program will no longer be indefinitely suspended.

The order makes explicitly clear that legal permanent residents and current visa holders are not covered by the order — points of repeated confusion in the aftermath of the signing of the original order.

The new order takes effect on March 16, and the original — which caused an uproar and nationwide litigation — will be revoked as of then.

And here’s how the White House is justifying the new refugee and immigration ban — it’s with two examples of FBI-led sting operations and a statistic that a former FBI agent says has “no meaning behind it.”

Via Twitter

And a little extra