What's Going On Around The World Today?

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke twice with the Russian ambassador in 2016 — he told Congress he had “no contact” with Russians. Snapchat’s parent company is expected to be valued at $24 billion. And from Britain to Singapore, BuzzFeed News followed the grandmother who was deported after 30 years as she navigates her new life in exile.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Congress he had no contact with “the Russians” during the election. But he did — twice.

Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on two occasions in 2016 when he was a senator and Trump surrogate, the Washington Post first reported. One was an office visit on Sept. 8 and another was a discussion involving several people at a Heritage Foundation event in July.

Those contacts seem to contradict what Sessions told members of Congress during a confirmation hearing to become attorney general. On Jan. 10, Sen. Al Franken asked Sessions if he was aware of anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign having contact with Russian officials during the campaign.

“I’m not aware of any of those activities,” Sessions said, under oath, at the time. Sessions has denied any wrongdoing, saying, “I have no idea what this allegation is about.”

Following the revelation, Democrats are calling for Sessions to remove himself from an investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election.