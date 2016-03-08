What's Going On Around The World Today It’s mini-Super Tuesday: Four states are voting in the U.S. presidential election today. What domestic violence looks like when you’re LGBT. And four new pieces by J.K. Rowling will be published this week. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES European Union leaders have reached a tentative agreement with Turkey to manage the flow of refugees into Europe. The possible deal between the EU and Turkey, reached at a summit in Brussels, involves the return of thousands of refugees to Turkey. The agreement hasn’t yet been finalized and the leaders will reconvene next week, BuzzFeed News’ Alicia Melville-Smith and Borzou Daragahi write. The summit was called to persuade Turkey to take back thousands of refugees from the Greek islands and stop others traveling to Europe. This tentative proposal aims “to resettle one Syrian refugee in Europe for every Syrian returned to Turkey from the Greek islands,” according to The Guardian. Turkey surprised EU leaders by demanding more funding than the roughly $3.3 billion the EU had already pledged, Melville-Smith and Daragahi write. Other Turkish demands include advancing its long-delayed hope of joining the EU and easing visa restrictions on Turkish citizens. A little extra. Thousands of refugees are stranded in makeshift camps on the Greece-Macedonia border. More than 100,000 refugees have already arrived in Greece from Turkey since January, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Instagram: @sainthoax A Middle Eastern artist recently threw a Disney-themed costume party at a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon. Disney princesses act as a beacon of hope for a lot of young women, he told BuzzFeed News.

Another Tuesday, another bunch of presidential primaries and caucuses: Four states are voting today. Mississippi and Michigan are having Democratic and Republican primaries. Hawaii and Idaho are having Republican caucuses. Today’s big prize is Michigan, where Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are leading the polls, BuzzFeed News reports.

Gerald Herbert / AP Photo That hair, tho.

And a little extra. Trump’s the one to look out for, again : Some people are wondering if the Republican frontrunner’s popularity is peaking. He lost two primaries to Ted Cruz over the weekend.

Needing the Bern : If she wins the Democratic nomination, Clinton said she hopes Bernie Sanders will help persuade his supporters to back her.

Speculation put to rest: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will not be running for president this year. Follow BuzzFeed Politics on Twitter for updates.

LGBT NEWS This is what domestic violence is like when you’re LGBT. What happens when your same-sex partner controls, beats, or abuses you? How same-sex relationships turn abusive is an issue many lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people struggle to disclose. BuzzFeed UK’s Patrick Strudwick spoke to LGBT survivors of domestic abuse and a UK organization trying to help them. “How do you say to your friends, ‘My girlfriend rapes me,’ when their only mental definition of rape is a man forcing his penis inside a woman’s vagina?” Sam, who was three months pregnant when she was raped by her girlfriend, told BuzzFeed.

Rebecca Hendin “How do you tell anyone you are living in fear from your partner if no one knows you’re gay?” said Jo Harvey Barringer, the CEO of the only LGBT domestic abuse charity in the UK.

Transgender teenagers in Australia have to seek court permission for hormone treatment — experts say it must be made easier. When Jeremy Loiterton was 16, he sent his mom an email: “Help. I can’t be at school anymore.” Jeremy had come out as transgender at the beginning of that year and needed medical treatment. But in order to receive it, he had to apply to Family Court and get consent from both parents. Because Jeremy’s dad was absent, he was stuck waiting, BuzzFeed Australia’s Lane Sainty writes. “From age 12 to 18, six years, I went without medication for a medical malady,” Jeremy told BuzzFeed. “It was absolutely awful.” For transgender people, access to medical treatment can mean the difference between employment and homelessness, education and dropping out, well-being and depression, anxiety and suicide. For many, however, it remains out of reach, Sainty writes.

Sean Davey for BuzzFeed Last month, a group of transgender children and their parents traveled to Canberra, Australia’s capital. Their goal: to ask politicians to make it easier for them to get the treatment they need.

Quick things to know: Russian tennis champion Maria Sharapova said she had failed a drug test and will be taking a hiatus from the sport. Sponsors have begun cutting ties with her as a result. (BuzzFeed News)

Uber walked back an explanation for why thousands of complaints using the word “rape” appeared in its customer support system. This change in position comes less than a day after a BuzzFeed News investigation published screenshots from the company’s customer support system. (BuzzFeed News)

U.S. warplanes killed an estimated 150 militants during a series of airstrikes at a terrorist training camp in Somalia on Saturday, U.S. officials say. (BuzzFeed News)

Remember Peeple, the “Yelp for people” app that allows human beings to rate each other? Well, it has launched. (BuzzFeed News) J.K. Rowling has some magic up her sleeve. Four new pieces about American wizards by the Harry Potter author will be published on Pottermore this week. (BuzzFeed News)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros.

Happy International Women’s Day If you have any questions at all about why this is an important day, BuzzFeed UK’s Tom Phillips and Hannah Jewell have all the answers. The day is celebrated around the world. On Sunday, the Sydney Opera House hosted the All About Women festival, where BuzzFeed asked speakers and panelists about the biggest challenges women are facing today. Among the answers: climate justice, male violence, and access to education and opportunity.

BuzzFeed “While fear, guilt, and self doubt are kind of refined problems, these are the ones facing the women I meet. And not the men.” —Miranda July, filmmaker, author, and artist

