What's Going On Around The World Today?

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES A former Uber worker claims a company investigator illegally entered her home. Morgan Richardson claims an investigator acting on the company’s behalf entered her apartment without permission and acted in an intimidating manner to determine if she was the source of leaked screenshots to BuzzFeed News for a story about the sexual assault complaints the company receives, BuzzFeed News’ Charlie Warzel reports. Richardson says she was contacted on March 4. While the article in question wasn’t published until March 6, Uber was notified of the leaked screenshots by BuzzFeed News on March 3. After publication, Richardson’s attorney alleges that Uber’s legal and security and law enforcement director contacted her again demanding she hand over “any information she had collected and disclosed and that she identify anyone to whom she had disclosed such information,” Warzel writes.

Getty Images An Uber spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the investigation is ongoing, noting that “we have an obligation to look into situations like this where sensitive confidential and personal information has been shared.”

A bit of background. Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News obtained internal data on rapes and sexual assaults lodged via Uber’s customer service system. After Uber learned of BuzzFeed’s investigation, the company began contacting customer service representatives in its system who had searched the database for the terms “rape” and “sexual assault,” apparently in a hunt for the leaker, Warzel and Johana Bhuiyan write. After the story was published, Uber walked back a core explanation for the thousands of tickets in its customer support system with the subject “rape.”

Matt Cardy / Getty Images The Port Talbot steelworks

What’s next? UK Business Minister Anna Soubry said “all options” were on the table to save the Port Talbot plant, including taking a temporary stake until a buyer can be found, BBC News reports. A split U.S. Supreme Court left in place a ruling that allows public unions to collect fees from non-members. The decision marks an unexpected victory for unions. The case centers on the question of whether public employees who don’t belong to a union — but whose salary and other work conditions are negotiated by one — should still pay their “fair-share” duties. After arguments in January, it had appeared that a 5–4 court was going to strike down the so-called agency fees. But the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February, which left a vacant seat on the court, upended the case, BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner writes. A bit of background The U.S. Supreme Court allowed for such fees in a 1977 decision and unions argued that the decision was a settled part of the American workplace landscape. In a recent case, however, the court signaled that it was open to reconsidering that ruling, Geidner writes. DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? An escort killed her client in self-defense. Then came the aftermath. Last summer, Neal Falls tried to murder Heather Saul. Police suspect she wasn’t the first escort he targeted. When police searched Falls’ car, they found a handwritten list of six women he was targeting next. Because of Heather, they survived. She was hailed as a vigilante hero, flooded with support, and turned into a symbol of the perils of sex work. But she wasn’t ready for any of it, Melissa Gira Grant reports for BuzzFeed. “I don’t want to hermit myself in here, but I’m scared,” Heather told BuzzFeed. “Some days I can’t even go out in public and stuff; I start panicking real bad. And I just stop breathing, and my chest will be hurting real bad. And, um, you know, I just don’t know who to trust. And everybody is just out to get something.”

Clay Rodery for BuzzFeed News For a few weeks, Heather’s story was a headline, and then, except for some corners of the internet, it was gone.

Quick things to know: The man who hijacked an EgyptAir flight and forced it to land in Cyprus yesterday has been charged with kidnapping. He will stay in police detention for eight days. (BuzzFeed News)

Brazil’s biggest political party said it’s leaving President Dilma Rousseff’s coalition, which could raise her chance of impeachment. (Washington Post)

Some tech news: Sony wants you to pay $30 per movie to stream in 4K. (BuzzFeed News) Instagram is extending its video length from 15 to 60 seconds. (BuzzFeed News) Soundcloud has introduced a paid subscription service, entering the ring with Spotify and Apple Music. (BuzzFeed News) And Netflix’s CEO seems to think Canadians are insecure about their country’s Netflix choices. (BuzzFeed Canada)

Tim Peake, the British astronaut onboard the International Space Station, has been taking some amazing photos from space. (BuzzFeed UK)

ESA/NASA / Via Flickr: timpeake This aerial scene of a glacial river looks like a watercolor.

Happy Wednesday Take a look at these ~perfectly~ re-created iconic moments from some of your favorite films. To try to encourage people with disabilities to participate in dance classes, UK-based producer Louise Wildish and photographer Sean Goldthorpe created a series of images for which more than 160 dancers took part, BuzzFeed UK’s Laura Gallant writes. “I hope that when people first see the pictures they don’t realize that the dancer has a disability and then have to double-take to notice,” Wildish said. Anyone can dance.

Community Dance / Caters News “I want people to be blown away when they look at these dancers and for it to change their perceptions of disability.” —Sean Goldthorpe

This letter was edited and brought to you by Natasha Japanwala and Claire Moses.






