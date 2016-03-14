What's Going On Around The World Today? An explosion killed more than 35 people in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, and at least 16 people died in Ivory Coast on Sunday. Donald Trump said he doesn’t take responsibility for violence at his campaign rallies. And more than a million people took to the streets to protest Brazil’s government. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Dozens of people were killed in terrorist attacks in Turkey and Ivory Coast on Sunday. At least 37 people died and 125 others were injured by a car bomb in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, BuzzFeed News’ Ema O’Connor and Alicia Melville-Smith report. It was the second large explosion to take place in the city within a month. No one has claimed Sunday’s attack yet, but the Turkish military began airstrikes against Kurdish rebel targets in northern Iraq hours after the bombing, BuzzFeed News reports. Turkey has suffered a string of terrorist attacks in the past 19 months — in October 103 people were killed after an explosion at a peace rally in Ankara, The Guardian writes.

Andre Penner / AP Photo The blast took place in the center of Ankara in an area with a number of bus stops and it caused numerous surrounding vehicles to catch fire.

At least 16 people died after gunmen attacked three hotels in a resort town in Ivory Coast on Sunday afternoon. A terror watch group said al-Qaeda took responsibility, BuzzFeed News’ David Mack reports. Ivory Coast’s government said the assailants were killed, The Guardian writes.



Sia Kambou / AFP / Getty Images The incident happened in the tourist town of Grand-Bassam, a UNESCO World Heritage site located 25 miles from the city of Abidjan.

Rhona Wise / AFP / Getty Images / instagram.com Donald Trump and Michelle Fields

What’s next? Super Tuesday Part 2. Five big states are voting tomorrow and BuzzFeed News reporters will be all over the country with the candidates. On the Republican side, Trump is looking for big wins. John Kasich (from Ohio) and Marco Rubio (from Florida) are hoping to win their home states. For the Democrats it’ll be a test of how much of a challenge Bernie Sanders will continue to be to Hillary Clinton. WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON More than a million protesters took to the streets in Brazil on Sunday, calling for the resignation of the president. The protesters blame President Dilma Rousseff for the country’s recession and an ongoing corruption scandal. Rousseff’s predecessor, former President Lula da Silva, was charged with money laundering last week, in a corruption scandal involving Petrobas, the national oil company. Rousseff herself hasn’t been implicated in the corruption scandal, “but several close aides are either in prison or under investigation. For the protesters, she is tainted by association,” The Guardian reports.

Andre Penner / AP Photo Demonstrators parade large inflatable dolls depicting Brazil's former President Lula da Silva in prison garb and current President Dilma Rousseff dressed as a thief.

What’s next? Rousseff is refusing to resign. She was re-elected for a second four-year term in 2014. The political upheaval comes less than five months before the 2016 Olympic Games are scheduled to start in Rio de Janeiro, Bloomberg reports. For the latest news and stories from around the world, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android. DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? Who owns Boston’s Chinatown? One immigrant family’s gentrification fight. Boston’s Chinatown has been a safe haven for Chinese immigrants for generations, but a wave of development is poised to change the neighborhood forever. For BuzzFeed, Livia Gershon followed one family’s struggle to hang on to their home. The area is home to around 12,000 people, takes up a quarter of a square mile near the center of Boston, and is in the middle of a luxury housing boom. And it isn’t just Boston. Gentrification is not a new reality in American cities, but it is reshaping the country’s Chinatowns at a rapid pace, Livia Gershon writes. When Boston residents Pei Ying Yu and Yan Nong Yu, sisters who speak little English and make under $12 an hour as home health aides, learned they had to leave their apartment it came as a sudden shock, even though they’d been dreading the news for months. “Seven blocks away, a new, towering apartment building, The Kensington, is asking more than $4,000 a month for an 822-square-foot one-bedroom, more than five times the $700 that the Yus and their roommate pay,” Gershon writes.

Source: Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, 2013

Quick things to know: German chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats party has suffered defeats in two of three states holding regional elections, according to exit polls. The elections were seen as a test of support for the chancellor’s policy of accommodating refugees. (BBC News)

The Syrian government and opposition forces have agreed to a new round of United Nations-sponsored peace talks, which are scheduled to start today. (BuzzFeed News)

Investigators want medical confidentiality lifted for pilots with mental health issues after last year’s Germanwings crash that killed 150 people. The co-pilot who caused the crash had been referred to a psychiatric clinic two weeks prior, according to French investigators. (BuzzFeed News)

U.S. President Barack Obama made his case against absolute encryption at interactive festival South by Southwest over the weekend. His remarks come as the FBI is trying to force Apple to unlock an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino terrorists. (BuzzFeed News)

Rich Fury / AP Photo Obama at South by Southwest.

A Palestinian teacher has won the Global Teacher Prize, a $1 million award that recognizes an educator who has made outstanding contributions to their community. Hanan al-Hroub began studying to be a teacher after watching her own children struggle with the daily violence in their neighborhood and now teaches at a secondary school in Ramallah, BuzzFeed News’ Claudia Koerner writes. Hroub said she changed her children’s “behaviors, personalities, and academics,” adding that “we want our children to live peaceful lives, as all children of the world.”

Kamal Azraq / Via Varkey Foundation “The teacher’s responsibility starts also as an educator, an artist, creating an environment and a context that frees children from violence,” —Hanan al-Hroub

