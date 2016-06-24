What's Going On Around The World Today? TL;DR: Britain has voted to leave the European Union. Prime Minister David Cameron will resign. Global financial markets plunged and the British pound fell to a 31-year-low against the U.S. dollar. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES UK voters sent a massive shock through the country’s political system and the world’s financial markets after they overturned 40 years of British membership of the European Union. LONDON — The historic referendum defied opinion polls. Stock markets and interest rates around the world have collapsed in response and Prime Minister David Cameron said he’ll resign by October in the wake of the Brexit vote. The British pound fell to a 31-year low against the dollar on Friday, its biggest one-day plunge ever. The London Stock Exchange saw its biggest fall since the 2008 financial crisis. While most companies saw their shares take a battering, the hardest hit were banks and housebuilders. The Bank of England could inject up to £250 billion into the British economy to help markets recover, the bank’s chief, Mark Carney, said.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Prime Minister David Cameron said he’s not the “captain to steer our country to the next destination” as the UK faces up to a lengthy period of negotiations over quitting the EU.

A divided country

While Scotland and London voted for Remain, anti-EU voters turned out in larger numbers across large swathes of England and Wales to reject the pleas of the prime minister and other main party leaders to stick with the EU.



The result is an enormous personal defeat for Cameron, who called the referendum to head off Eurosceptics in his own party and counter the rise of anti-EU political party UKIP, BuzzFeed News’ Jim Waterson writes. UKIP is led by Nigel Farage – the only party leader to back Brexit. He has dedicated his entire political career to securing the UK’s exit from the European Union. Farage’s victory speech attracted outrage after he said the campaign for a British exit has been won “without a single bullet being fired.” His comments come just eight days after Labour politician Jo Cox was fatally shot and stabbed.

AP Photo Nigel Farage celebrates the Leave campaign’s victory in yesterday’s referendum.

