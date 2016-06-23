What's Going On Around The World Today?

The referendum on the UK’s European Union membership is ~today~. U.S. Democrats staged a marathon sit-in to force a vote on gun control. And do you know what your Uber driver makes? BuzzFeed News looked at exclusive data in three U.S. markets.

The future: This vote is extremely important — here’s why . And this is how a Brexit would actually work: It’s pretty complicated .

British weather: Voters in London and other parts of the country had to endure torrential rain as they cast their ballots. Needless to say, commuting was a nightmare .

Untruths, half-truths, and stats: We’ve fact-checked some key referendum claims — how much money the UK spends on the EU, whether Turkey will join, and more — so you don’t have to.

Voting time: Polls are open until 10 p.m. local time. The result is expected early Friday morning. If you’re too nervous to wait for that, here’s how to watch the results come in overnight.

The White Horse Inn in Priors Dean, Hampshire — also known as the “Pub with no name” — serves as a polling station.





WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

#NoBillNoBreak: U.S. House Democrats failed to force a vote on gun control after a marathon sit-in.

Democrats held up photos of victims of gun violence and chanted “No bill, no break,” demanding an opportunity to vote on gun control measures from their Republican colleagues. House Speaker Paul Ryan and his fellow Republicans adjourned the House just after 3 a.m. on Thursday. Democrats, who said the sit-in succeeded even though they didn’t get the votes they wanted, vowed to continue fighting on the issue in July.

During the sit-in — which started around 11:25 a.m. local time on Wednesday and had lasted at least 18 hours at time of writing — the House’s cameras went dark. So they started live-streaming their protest on Facebook Live and Periscope instead.

Representative John Lewis, a civil rights activist from Georgia, first led the group of Democrats in sitting on the chamber floor. Here’s his full speech.