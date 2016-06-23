What's Going On Around The World Today?
The referendum on the UK’s European Union membership is ~today~. U.S. Democrats staged a marathon sit-in to force a vote on gun control. And do you know what your Uber driver makes? BuzzFeed News looked at exclusive data in three U.S. markets.
#EURef: Leave or remain in the European Union? The UK decides today (!!!)
Voting time: Polls are open until 10 p.m. local time. The result is expected early Friday morning. If you’re too nervous to wait for that, here’s how to watch the results come in overnight.
Untruths, half-truths, and stats: We’ve fact-checked some key referendum claims — how much money the UK spends on the EU, whether Turkey will join, and more — so you don’t have to.
British weather: Voters in London and other parts of the country had to endure torrential rain as they cast their ballots. Needless to say, commuting was a nightmare.
LGBT rights: Brexit could trigger an erosion of LGBT rights in Britain, human rights lawyers say.
The future: This vote is extremely important — here’s why. And this is how a Brexit would actually work: It’s pretty complicated.
A little extra: What would the country look like post-Brexit? Here’s what UK celebrities are saying about today’s referendum. The BBC held a massive EU debate and it was weird. This is what Britain’s top polling bosses think will happen. And here are the most WTF moments of the EU referendum campaign.
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
#NoBillNoBreak: U.S. House Democrats failed to force a vote on gun control after a marathon sit-in.
Democrats held up photos of victims of gun violence and chanted “No bill, no break,” demanding an opportunity to vote on gun control measures from their Republican colleagues. House Speaker Paul Ryan and his fellow Republicans adjourned the House just after 3 a.m. on Thursday. Democrats, who said the sit-in succeeded even though they didn’t get the votes they wanted, vowed to continue fighting on the issue in July.
During the sit-in — which started around 11:25 a.m. local time on Wednesday and had lasted at least 18 hours at time of writing — the House’s cameras went dark. So they started live-streaming their protest on Facebook Live and Periscope instead.
Representative John Lewis, a civil rights activist from Georgia, first led the group of Democrats in sitting on the chamber floor. Here’s his full speech.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
Ever wonder what your Uber driver makes? BuzzFeed News looked at exclusive data in three major U.S. markets.
Uber data suggests that drivers overall in Denver, Detroit, and Houston earned less than $13.25 an hour after expenses in late 2015, according to calculations based on data from more than a million trips, BuzzFeed News’ Caroline O’Donovan and Jeremy Singer-Vine write. Previous estimates of Uber driver earnings released by the company range as high as $100,000 a year.
Never-before-seen estimates of driver costs in these three markets, calculated according to a BuzzFeed News methodology, suggest that Uber drivers there spend roughly a quarter of gross pay on expenses such as gas, insurance, and vehicle maintenance.
Quick things to know:
Zika fears are spiking the demand for abortions in countries where they’re illegal. (BuzzFeed News)
A man who says he was in a sexual relationship with Orlando gunman Omar Mateen said the Pulse nightclub attacker “had rage” against Puerto Ricans. (BuzzFeed News)
Donald Trump’s campaign allowed formerly blacklisted journalists into the candidate’s speech on Wednesday — a move that could signal a shift in Trump’s combative strategy in handling the press. (BuzzFeed News)
Las Vegas got its first major pro sports team. The National Hockey League is expanding to the city for the 2017 season. (ESPN)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai paid tribute to slain British Member of Parliament Jo Cox at an emotional rally in London on Wednesday, saying Cox “showed us all that you can be small and still be a giant.” (BuzzFeed News)
