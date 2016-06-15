What's Going On Around The World Today?

President Barack Obama lashed out on Tuesday against the anti-Islam rhetoric used in the wake of the Orlando massacre. The man who killed a French policeman and his wife near Paris on Monday had a past terrorism conviction. And Prince William has posed for the cover of a gay magazine — he’s the first member of the British royal family to do so.

The wife of Orlando gunman Omar Mateen reportedly tried to talk him out of Sunday’s attack, which killed at least 49 people at a gay nightclub.

Noor Mateen also told the FBI she was with him when he bought ammunition and a holster and that she once drove him to Pulse, the gay nightclub, so he could scope it out, NBC reports. As of Tuesday, 27 victims remained hospitalized, six of them in critical condition.

A little extra.

A majority of the victims killed in the Orlando shooting were Latino, and nearly half were Puerto Rican, BuzzFeed News’ Adolfo Flores reports. “It’s sad and alarming that this person chose to carry out this attack on Latino night, a night we look for to connect with people who look like us and listen to our music,” said Kimbu Garcia, who lost three friends in the shooting.

U.S. President Barack Obama lashed out on Tuesday against the anti-Islam rhetoric used in the wake of the Orlando massacre, saying it only does the terrorists’ jobs for them. Using the term “radical Islam” also does not change any strategy because U.S. officials “know who the enemy is,” he said.