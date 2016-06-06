What's Going On Around The World Today? An NPR photographer and a translator were killed while on assignment in Afghanistan. Donald Trump said no Latino or Muslim judges should be allowed to hear any cases against him. And remembering boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who died on Friday. Twitter

John Rooney / AP Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston in Maine, 1965.

NPR photojournalist David Gilkey and translator Zabihullah Tamanna were killed Sunday while on assignment in Afghanistan. Gilkey was the first civilian American journalist to be killed in Afghanistan since U.S. military involvement began in 2001, according to records kept by the Committee to Protect Journalists, BuzzFeed News’ Claudia Koerner reports. Tamanna and Gilkey were traveling with an Afghan army unit when their convoy came under fire. Two other NPR journalists in their group were unharmed.

Monika Evstatieva / NPR Zabihullah Tamanna (left) and David Gilkey

