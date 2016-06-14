What's Going On Around The World Today? Sunday’s deadly attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando is pushing LGBT rights and immigration toward a collision in Europe. ISIS has claimed responsibility after a man killed a French police officer and his wife near Paris. And updates from Apple: You can finally delete your Stocks app. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES The gunman who killed at least 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando on Sunday had visited the club before and used gay dating apps, witnesses say. At least five people with ties to the LGBT community said they recognized Omar Mateen, 29, either from apps or previous nights at Pulse, BuzzFeed News’ Claudia Koerner reports. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Mateen went on a shooting rampage at Pulse — where about 300 people had gathered for the weekly Latin night — killing at least 49 people and injuring 53 others. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Aryam Guerrero / Via facebook.com The families of Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22, and his boyfriend, Christopher “Drew” Leinonen, 32, said they’ll have a joint funeral instead of the wedding they had hoped for.

And a little extra Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that if elected he’d stop immigration from areas with terrorism links. Mateen was born in the U.S and initial evidence suggests the shooter’s only apparent connection to ISIS was a last-minute phone call to 911 professing his allegiance. The attack in Orlando is pushing LGBT rights and immigration toward a collision in Europe. The U.S. and European governments allocate almost no money to develop cultural sensitivity on LGBT issues among new immigrants, which makes immigrant communities potentially dangerous to LGBT refugees and to LGBT people who live in the countries where they’re resettling. LGBT people in Orlando refuse to go back in the closet. These Florida blood bank employees are mourning the death of their colleague as they collect donations. People are coming out as LGBT in response to the attack. And these countries that condemned the Orlando attack are terrible toward LGBT people.

Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed “Met LGBT liaison officers send love to ALL @metlgbtnetwork.” And 17 other messages to the world from the London vigil for Orlando.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF A new predictive emoji keyboard will emojify your messages intelligently.

A little extra tech Microsoft is buying LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, one of the largest ever purchases of an internet company. The purchase price is 50% higher than what the stock market was valuing LinkedIn at, meaning a big payday for LinkedIn shareholders, particularly those who bought shares in recent months, BuzzFeed News’ Matthew Zeitlin reports. QUICK THINGS TO KNOW A group of Pakistani clerics have condemned “honor” killings as “unethical and unjustifiable” following a stream of attacks on women that caused outrage across the country. (The Guardian)

Euro 2016 : Six English men have been jailed in France in connection with violent clashes between English and Russian soccer fans and the police. (BuzzFeed News) And groups of Russia fans are being deported from France after repeated violence at the championship. (BBC Sport)

The European Union referendum : British actor Keira Knightley is urging young people to vote in next week’s referendum on the UK’s European Union membership to “stop others fucking with your future.” (BuzzFeed News) The anti-EU campaign said that a Leave vote would help stop an “Orlando-style atrocity” happening in the UK. (BuzzFeed News)

With Finding Dory, Pixar will break your heart all over again: In the Finding Nemo sequel, sidekick-turned-heroine Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) is the one in search of lost relatives, embarking on a quest to find the parents she finally remembers she has. (BuzzFeed News)

Disney / Pixar Something else to look forward to: There’s also a really excellent octopus.

This letter was edited and brought to you by Natasha Japanwala and Claire Moses. You can always reach us here.





