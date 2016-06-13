What's Going On Around The World Today? The gunman behind Orlando's mass shooting was Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen. England and Russia’s soccer teams could be disqualified from the 2016 European Championship over violence. And hit musical Hamilton dominated the Tonys with 11 awards overall. Twitter

Steve Nesius / Reuters

A heavily armed man arrested Sunday morning said he was headed to the L.A. Pride festival in West Hollywood. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old James Howell of Indiana. Santa Monica police arrested him after responding to a report of a suspected prowler who was knocking on a resident’s doors and windows, BuzzFeed News reports. The officers then inspected his car and found a high-powered rifle, ammunition, and other dangerous materials, including tannerite, which can be used to create a pipe bomb. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said that the FBI is investigating any connection between the suspect and the Pride event, at which attendees marched on in solidarity after the Orlando massacre. For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores). U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, says he won’t support Donald Trump. Romney slammed Trump over and over again on Friday, saying he was “disturbed” by the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and doesn’t “want to see trickle-down racism.” “I simply can’t put my name down as someone who voted for principles that suggest racism, or xenophobia, misogyny, bigotry, who’s been vulgar time and time again,” Romney said. And a little extra. In the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Orlando, Trump tweeted that the massacre was a sign he was “right on radical Islamic terrorism.” Presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, released a statement that echoed remarks that President Obama made earlier that afternoon. QUICK THINGS TO KNOW: UK news : Prime Minister David Cameron and three other prominent politicians took part in BuzzFeed News and Facebook’s live European Union referendum event on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about what was said. (BuzzFeed News) And Princess Charlotte made her first official public appearance during the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations. (BuzzFeed News)

More than 5,000 people in Bangladesh have been arrested in recent days amid a crackdown on attacks on religious minorities and LGBT activists, police said. (The Guardian)

Police identified Kevin Loibl as the man who on Friday fatally shot singer Christina Grimmie , a former contestant on NBC’s The Voice , while she was signing autographs after an Orlando concert. (BuzzFeed News)

In sports : The Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup after beating the San Jose Sharks. (BuzzFeed News) England and Russia’s men’s soccer teams could be disqualified from the 2016 European Championship following days of violence among fans. (BuzzFeed News)

Tony Awards: Hamilton won Best Musical at the 2016 Tonys, and dominated the show with 11 awards overall. (BuzzFeed News) And Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda paid tribute to the Orlando victims during his acceptance for Best Original Score. (BuzzFeed News)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Giphy “We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger. We rise and fall and light from dying embers, remembrances that hope and love last longer. And love is love is love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside.” —Lin-Manuel Miranda

Meet the student who’s feeding hundreds of people every night during Ramadan. Five years ago Omar Salha, a 28-year-old from London, set up a tent to give lonely students free meals and a sense of belonging when breaking their fast during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month. Since his crowdfunded project began, it has grown rapidly, with tents pitched in seven cities across the globe, BuzzFeed News’ Aisha Gani writes. “It’s important to say that despite the media onslaught [of anti-Muslim rhetoric] there’s nothing to be afraid about,” Salha said. “The doors are open and it’s an open-door policy for everyone.”

Rooful Ali / Ramadan Tent Project “All that’s needed is a tent, a generator, banquet rolls, plates, bin bags, patient volunteers, food parcels, funding, T-shirts for volunteers, and a PA system. And you need desserts.” —Omar Salha

