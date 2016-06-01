What's Going On Around The World Today?

Forty dead tiger cubs were found in the freezer of a Thai temple. TV show "The Biggest Loser" is under investigation following a report that contestants were given drugs to aid weight loss. And a first look at the cast of the Harry Potter play in character.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Iraqi forces are fighting to take back the ISIS-held city of Fallujah, west of the capital, Baghdad.

The city has been under ISIS control for more than two years. The bid to recapture it — launched by Iraqi forces about a week ago — is being supported by paramilitary troops, and is receiving aerial assistance from the U.S.-led coalition. On Sunday, four airstrikes hit two ISIS tactical units near Fallujah, destroying three vehicles and a tunnel entrance, BuzzFeed News reports.

The Norwegian Refugee Council on Tuesday warned of a “catastrophe unfolding in Fallujah,” adding that humanitarian conditions were “rapidly deteriorating as fierce fighting intensifies,” the New York Times writes. Lise Grande, the top United Nations humanitarian official in Iraq, told the Times that informers inside the city said ISIS fighters were moving families to the city center to serve as human shields.

There are an estimated 50,000 civilians trapped inside Fallujah, and there have been reports of people starving to death, or being killed if they refuse to follow ISIS orders.