What's Going On Around The World Today?

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Brexit fallout: Since Britain’s vote to leave the EU, a series of xenophobic attacks against minority groups has stunned the country. There’s been a significant spike in reporting of hate crimes since the result of the vote was announced on Friday, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council. Many victims say the referendum result has served to legitimize racism in communities where an undercurrent of hatred already existed, BuzzFeed News’ Rossalyn Warren writes. The experiences shared by the victims of racist abuse appear to follow a similar pattern: The harassment is public, often verbal, the perpetrator is described as visibly angry or laughing, and, in most cases, the victims have been asked to leave the country. Such incidents have been condemned by the U.N. and Prime Minister David Cameron, while London mayor Sadiq Khan has assured the public that there will be additional vigilance.

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores). DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? A beating at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital, then months of silence. Patients get beaten. Their assailants walk free. New York’s special agency dedicated to preventing abuse has vast prosecutorial power — and hardly ever uses it, Ben Hattem writes for BuzzFeed News. For the ultimate harm — death — the Center found 37 incidents in 2014 and 2015 when a caregiver’s abuse or neglect was involved in a patient dying. It prosecuted only one. The agency regularly allows facilities where abuse happens to investigate themselves. Elimeen Carter, a patient at Bellevue Hospital, was badly beaten by a hospital staff member in February 2014. The agency didn’t press charges for more than two years and when it did, the employee was charged with attempted assault instead of a more serious crime. For more on this story, check out this video. Quick things to know: U.S. presidential election : In a 2014 interview, Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton is “very smart” and will be “tough to beat” in 2016. He also promised to release his tax returns if he ran for president. (BuzzFeed News)

In tech : Facebook is tweaking its News Feed algorithm to show more stories from friends and family members — a move that indicates the social network is worried professional publishers are crowding out the normal people in your life. (BuzzFeed News) And ride-hail giant Uber is testing a new feature that tracks erratic driving. (BuzzFeed News)

#TurnUpToVote : The only thing that has ever made America great is extending life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to all who call it home. (BuzzFeed) And U.S. voters, here’s how you can register to make sure your voice is heard in November. (BuzzFeed + TurboVote)

Three amigos: U.S. President Barack Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto pushed back against Trump and Brexit at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Ottawa. (BuzzFeed News) And they had the world’s most ~awkward~ three-way handshake. (BuzzFeed News)

Chris Wattie / Reuters Peña Nieto’s (left) hand was just left hanging, Trudeau (middle) literally had no idea what he was doing, and Obama looked both confused and as if he were counting down his days left in office.

