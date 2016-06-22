What's Going On Around The World Today?

Tomorrow’s referendum on the UK’s European Union membership is a once-in-a-generation vote. What Donald Trump’s campaign spent money on in May. And bacon, avocado, and a black heart are among 72 new emojis.

The referendum isn't actually legally binding on the government. But realistically, it’d be politically impossible to ignore a vote to leave.

Leaving wouldn’t automatically weaken workers’ rights or the UK’s human rights laws , but would likely make it easier for a future government to revoke or weaken them.

European citizens who already live and work in the UK would almost certainly keep the right to do so even if the UK votes to leave and tightens its immigration rules.

The BuzzFeed Community sent some questions in, most of which were about the consequences if the UK does vote to leave the EU on Thursday. Investigating those questions, we found :

Attn UK: Tomorrow’s referendum is the most important thing you’ll ever vote on — it’s a once-in-a-generation vote that’s going to shake the economy to its core.

What’s next?



You’ll probably keep hearing about this even after the result is in on Friday (sorry). If UK voters choose to leave, the negotiations will take years, while if the Remain campaign secures only a narrow win, Prime Minister David Cameron may face a challenge from inside his own party.

If you want to stay updated on the referendum — as well as on other news — download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores).

Donald Trump’s campaign paid thousands of dollars to a political firm called Draper Sterling, which is a real thing.

In its June campaign finance filing, the Trump campaign showed it had paid tens of thousands of dollars to a political firm that few people had ever heard of, one with an unusual name: Draper Sterling, BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner writes. Don Draper and Roger Sterling were two of the key characters on AMC’s Mad Men — a show centered on the advertising industry.