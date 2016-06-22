What's Going On Around The World Today?
Tomorrow’s referendum on the UK’s European Union membership is a once-in-a-generation vote. What Donald Trump’s campaign spent money on in May. And bacon, avocado, and a black heart are among 72 new emojis.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
In or out? The UK decides tomorrow whether it’ll leave or remain in the European Union. Here’s what you need to know.
The BuzzFeed Community sent some questions in, most of which were about the consequences if the UK does vote to leave the EU on Thursday. Investigating those questions, we found:
European citizens who already live and work in the UK would almost certainly keep the right to do so even if the UK votes to leave and tightens its immigration rules.
Leaving wouldn’t automatically weaken workers’ rights or the UK’s human rights laws, but would likely make it easier for a future government to revoke or weaken them.
The referendum isn't actually legally binding on the government. But realistically, it’d be politically impossible to ignore a vote to leave.
What’s next?
You’ll probably keep hearing about this even after the result is in on Friday (sorry). If UK voters choose to leave, the negotiations will take years, while if the Remain campaign secures only a narrow win, Prime Minister David Cameron may face a challenge from inside his own party.
If you want to stay updated on the referendum — as well as on other news — download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores).
Donald Trump’s campaign paid thousands of dollars to a political firm called Draper Sterling, which is a real thing.
In its June campaign finance filing, the Trump campaign showed it had paid tens of thousands of dollars to a political firm that few people had ever heard of, one with an unusual name: Draper Sterling, BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner writes. Don Draper and Roger Sterling were two of the key characters on AMC’s Mad Men — a show centered on the advertising industry.
ADVERTISEMENT
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
More than 60,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Fallujah since the Iraqi army’s push to retake the city from ISIS began.
Fallujah first fell into the hands of ISIS in January 2014, the group’s first major victory in a run that would leave them controlling large swaths of Iraq. Four days ago, the Iraqi government declared mission accomplished in the attempt to seize the city back. The U.S., however, said on Tuesday that the Iraqi government controlled, at best, one-third of the city, BuzzFeed News’ Hayes Brown writes.
Quick things to know:
After a 20-year hiatus, will U.S. lawmakers restart the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s gun research? One senator says it could happen. Guns kill about 30,000 Americans every year, by suicide, murder, and accident. (BuzzFeed News)
U.S. companies soon won’t need a pilot’s license to fly commercial drones, according to new Federal Aviation Administration rules. (The Verge)
Orlando shooter Omar Mateen had visited the Pulse nightclub in Orlando hours before he attacked it on June 12. (BuzzFeed News)
Canada is being accused of negligence after a suicide bomber killed 12 Nepalis working as embassy security guards in Kabul. (BuzzFeed News)
Unicode has released 72 new emojis, including bacon, avocado, and a black heart if you’re feeling dark. (BuzzFeed News)
This letter was edited and brought to you by Claire Moses and Brianne O’Brien. You can always reach us here.
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.